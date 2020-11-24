RNC Chair Says Trump 'Is Not Done Fighting' and Outlines Next Steps

After a series of legal setbacks this week, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee says the President is nowhere near to throwing in the towel.

Pennsylvania rejected Trump's attempt to block Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) from certifying the results, and on Tuesday she went through with it, handing Biden the Keystone State's electoral votes.

But RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told Trump supporters what they needed to hear.

"He is not by any means giving up this fight," she said on Fox News on Tuesday, before explaining a few voter inconsistencies that they are still pursuing.

"He is not done fighting by any means."



???????? pic.twitter.com/AeUkS6ugoC — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 24, 2020

"We still have a recount going on in Wisconsin," she noted, "with major issues in how their election laws were applied with over 200,000 people saying they were indefinitely confined, that is four times more than happened in 2016. It just doesn't seem correct."

And that, she explained, "helps them to evade voter ID laws."

She pointed out other suspicious activity in Georgia. In 2018, 280,000 absentee ballots came in with a 3 percent rejection rate. In this election, 1.2 million ballots came in, with a .3 rejection rate. The governor announced a recount to take a closer look at the signatures. And in Michigan, the Board of Canvassers voted that there should be legislative review of the election process.

In other words, McDaniel said, "There's a lot still going on."

In their Friday press conference, then-campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani claimed to have proof of vast voter fraud. Powell even went so far as to say that Trump won re-election in a landslide. Since those bombshell statements, the Trump campaign has parted ways with her. But Powell insists she's still going to prove her allegations.