Sidney Powell Responds to Trump Campaign's Statement Saying She's Not Part of Legal Team

Attorney Sidney Powell responded to the Trump campaign’s recent statement distancing her from their legal team, noting she got the message.

Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani and senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis announced on Sunday that Powell is “practicing law on her own.”

“She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” they added.

Powell said her fight will go on anyway.

“I understand today's press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon,” she said. “The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic.”

She closed her statement with the hashtag, KrakenOnSteroids.

Sidney Powell released this statement to @CBSNews and @kristincbrown after the Trump campaign said she's not on the team:



"#KrakenOnSteroids" pic.twitter.com/44aviGL5lA — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 23, 2020

The statement from the Trump campaign came after Powell was at a Republican National Committee press conference last week, where she alleged massive voter fraud through vote switching.

“President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom,” she said at the time.

Members of the media, including Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, had grown increasingly frustrated with Powell for refusing to provide evidence of her claims, despite repeated requests. Powell, in turn, said Carlson was "insulting, demanding, and rude."

While some have pointed out that evidence ought to be presented to a court, and that media “are not entitled to see the evidence,” other Trump campaign attorneys reportedly hadn’t seen it either, according to Carlson.

“So we invited Sidney Powell on this show. We would’ve given her the whole hour; we would’ve given her the entire week actually and listened quietly the whole time at rapt attention — that’s a big story,” Carlson explained. “But she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her. When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they told us Powell has never given them any evidence either, nor did she provided any today at the press conference.”

Update: Powell later released a longer statement saying she plans to file a lawsuit this week that "will be epic."