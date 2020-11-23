Mayor Bowser Pushes DC Back into Phase Two Restrictions

The trend in coronavirus restrictions has reached the nation's capital. Washington, D.C. reported 139 new cases and two deaths on Monday. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is responding by taking the city back into Phase Two.

Here's what D.C. residents can expect starting Wednesday, November 25.

#BREAKING: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announces 'Phase 2 adjustments' as COVID-19 cases continue to rise https://t.co/GS1u6eD5ss — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) November 23, 2020

- Limiting outdoor gatherings from 50 to 25 people - Limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people - Restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and must close by midnight - Limiting worship services from 100 to 50 people, or 25% capacity - Gyms must suspend all indoor group exercise classes and outdoor exercise class of 25 people or more - Live entertainment pilot program has been suspended These new restrictions will go into place on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Restaurants in D.C. will also be capped at 25% capacity beginning Monday, Dec. 14, down from the previous 50%.

With cases rising across the country, leaders have been urging families to limit or even cancel their Thanksgivings. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was one of the first governors to announce that he'd be capping indoor family gatherings at 10 people, meaning people would need to make some brutal cuts this holiday.

In California, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that indoor and outdoor dining will be banned.

And then this blow from Pennsylvania health officials.

#BREAKING NEWS: Pa. Health Sec. Dr. Rachel Levine has issued a one-night suspension of alcohol sales starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, which is the night before the Thanksgiving holiday. https://t.co/iVngbGjRoZ — KDKA (@KDKA) November 23, 2020

Can this year be over already?