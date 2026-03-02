SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory

The Supreme Court has handed Republicans a major victory ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, as they have prevented Democrats from redrawing New York’s 11th District in what would have been a racial gerrymander.

The 6-3 decision followed ideological lines, with the liberal side of the Court arguing that the decision has resulted in the judiciary “butting in on state law,” according to CNN. Justice Alito has argued that the redistricting effort “blatantly discriminates on the basis of race.”

Because of the decision, New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis will almost certainly retain her seat in the upcoming midterm elections. This election cycle has been dominated by moves to redraw congressional maps, and whoever holds the House in 2027 will likely have an extraordinarily slim majority.

More interestingly, this decision may give us a glimpse into how SCOTUS will decide on the Voting Rights Act that is expected to be handed down soon. A victory for Republicans in that case would mean the loss of countless Democrat seats throughout the country.

