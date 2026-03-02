John Fetterman's Latest Tweet About Iran Will Likely Anger Libs
John Fetterman's Latest Tweet About Iran Will Likely Anger Libs
In Defense of Large Families
In Defense of Large Families
Iran So Far Away From Objectivity, As Epic Fury Has the Media in a Furious Condition
Iran So Far Away From Objectivity, As Epic Fury Has the Media in...
You Cannot Dialogue With Evil
You Cannot Dialogue With Evil
Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar
Here's More Info on the Terror Attack at an Austin Bar
SWAT Raid in Illinois Illustrates Stupidity of State's Gun Laws
SWAT Raid in Illinois Illustrates Stupidity of State's Gun Laws
Isolationism Is an Embarrassment to American Strength
Isolationism Is an Embarrassment to American Strength
From Los Angeles to NYC: Iranian Americans Thank President Trump for Operation Epic Fury
From Los Angeles to NYC: Iranian Americans Thank President Trump for Operation Epic...
Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace
Qatar Shoots Down Two Iranian Jets That Entered It's Airspace
The UN Responds to Iran Strikes With Its Favorite Weapon: A Strongly Worded Statement
The UN Responds to Iran Strikes With Its Favorite Weapon: A Strongly Worded...
U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack
U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack
Roy Cooper Caught Running Away From Questions About His History of Releasing Dangerous Criminals
Roy Cooper Caught Running Away From Questions About His History of Releasing Dangerous...
Six U.S. Service Members Killed: CENTCOM Provides Update Over First 48 Hours of Operation Epic Fury
Six U.S. Service Members Killed: CENTCOM Provides Update Over First 48 Hours of...
U.S. Forces Destroy All Iranian Ships in the Gulf of Oman
U.S. Forces Destroy All Iranian Ships in the Gulf of Oman
Tipsheet

SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory

Joseph Chalfant
March 02, 2026
SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory
The Supreme Court has handed Republicans a major victory ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, as they have prevented Democrats from redrawing New York’s 11th District in what would have been a racial gerrymander.

The 6-3 decision followed ideological lines, with the liberal side of the Court arguing that the decision has resulted in the judiciary “butting in on state law,” according to CNN. Justice Alito has argued that the redistricting effort “blatantly discriminates on the basis of race.”

2026 ELECTIONS GERRYMANDERING HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT

Because of the decision, New York Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis will almost certainly retain her seat in the upcoming midterm elections. This election cycle has been dominated by moves to redraw congressional maps, and whoever holds the House in 2027 will likely have an extraordinarily slim majority.

More interestingly, this decision may give us a glimpse into how SCOTUS will decide on the Voting Rights Act that is expected to be handed down soon. A victory for Republicans in that case would mean the loss of countless Democrat seats throughout the country.

Editor's Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump's America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

