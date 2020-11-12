Chicago

Chicago Mayor Gets to the Point: Cancel Your Thanksgiving Plans

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Chicago Mayor Gets to the Point: Cancel Your Thanksgiving Plans

Source: AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Some mayors and governors have hedged around it, but Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got right to the point. She informed her fellow Chicagoans on Thursday that Thanksgiving this year is cancelled.

Following a spike in coronavirus cases, Lightfoot is enacting a new Stay-at-Home Advisory for Chicago that will go into effect on Monday at 6:00 a.m. It orders citizens to do the following:

The mayor's order, which will last for 30 days, will enforce a 10-person limit on weddings, birthday parties, funerals and some social events. The guidelines come after state officials reported 12,702 new COVID cases on Thursday, a new record.

Critics responded to Lightfoot by calling her a "tyrant," with others noting that she has been much more understanding of protesters and rioters.

Over in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced new restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, and private social gatherings. Indoor gatherings are now limited to 10 people, and restaurants are mandated to close by 10 p.m. New Yorkers responded to those draconian measures the same as many Chicagoans.

While coronavirus cases are increasing in areas of the country, the death rate remains low.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LATEST: Pennsylvania Judge Rules in Favor of Trump Campaign
Katie Pavlich
Former MSNBC Host Tweets What Every Liberal Is Feeling Right Now About The 2020 Election
Matt Vespa
Does Trump Really Plan to 'Wreck' Fox News? His Tweetstorm on Thursday May Provide Some Clues
Leah Barkoukis
Republican House Candidate Pulls Ahead in Iowa After Audit Uncovers 'Error'
Bronson Stocking
DOJ: The Initial Case Against Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't Properly Handled
Katie Pavlich
Trump Signs New Executive Order Targeting Investments in Chinese Companies
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular