coronavirus

LA County to Shut Down All Indoor and Outdoor Dining Before Thanksgiving

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
LA County to Shut Down All Indoor and Outdoor Dining Before Thanksgiving

Source: AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday restaurants will no longer be able to have indoor or outdoor dining effective November 25 for three weeks due to a rise in cases of COVID-19.

The announcement is the latest blow to restaurant owners as many have invested in outdoor dining infrastructure ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Retail businesses are able to continue operating with protective measures still in place.

In a press release from Saturday, the  LA County Department of Public Health said there have been "34 new deaths and 4,522 new cases of COVID-19. New COVID-19 cases reported remain high and the number of people hospitalized is increasing. Over the last four days, there have been a total of 17,769 new cases reported," adding, "Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions."

Reporters based in the Los Angeles area have said business owners are beyond frustrated at the latest lockdown measure. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Donald Trump Jr. Has a Message for 'Those on Our Side' Mucking Up Georgia
Katie Pavlich
Rand Paul Shares Some Bad News About His RNC Attack
Katie Pavlich
Ossoff Campaign Cites 'Oversight' for his Failure to Disclose Business Ties to China and Al Jazeera
Reagan McCarthy

Sidney Powell Responds to Trump Campaign, Says Her Lawsuit 'Will Be Epic' 
Leah Barkoukis
MSNBC Guest: Trump, McConnell, and Their Followers 'Are Really Committing Crimes Against Humanity'
VIP
Julio Rosas

'Your Anti-Semitism Is Showing': Biden's Reported Secretary of State Pick Has Angered Some on Left
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular