Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable

Kamala Harris's comments on the Iranian airstrikes seem unlikely to be as impulsive as they appear. It appears she, like others in her party, chose to condemn the attacks because she believes this is a war the American people oppose, and our troops are at risk.

Advertisement

Yes, the latter is correct, which is why we decided to launch the strikes. US officials stated yesterday that they had intelligence indicating a planned large-scale attack on military bases in the region by Iran.

“Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want.”



Former Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the Trump administration for launching strikes on Iran, saying in a statement that she is “opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our… pic.twitter.com/C7xfZh9DYq — ABC News (@ABC) February 28, 2026

Donald Trump is dragging the United States into a war the American people do not want. Let me be clear: I am opposed to a regime-change war in Iran, and our troops are being put in harm’s way for the sake of Trump’s war of choice.



Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/JmxZaC8vBr — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 28, 2026

Yet the funny thing is, it’s peak cheap-seats commentary. We all know Harris hates being put in a position where she must make a tough decision; it was a lingering issue from her shambolic 2024 campaign. So, for someone who can’t take the pressure and hates making these calls, what’s her use in this debate?

Also, someone like this makes for a very poor president.

Also, Kamala, the American people support the strikes.

New - Do you approve Trump's actions today in Iran



🟢 Aapprove 54%

🟤 Disapprove 37%



Insider Advantage #A - 2/28 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 1, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.