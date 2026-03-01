Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Candace Carlson
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 01, 2026 6:50 AM
Why Kamala Harris' Remarks on the Iran Strikes Are Beyond Laughable
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Kamala Harris's comments on the Iranian airstrikes seem unlikely to be as impulsive as they appear. It appears she, like others in her party, chose to condemn the attacks because she believes this is a war the American people oppose, and our troops are at risk.  

Yes, the latter is correct, which is why we decided to launch the strikes. US officials stated yesterday that they had intelligence indicating a planned large-scale attack on military bases in the region by Iran. 

Yet the funny thing is, it’s peak cheap-seats commentary. We all know Harris hates being put in a position where she must make a tough decision; it was a lingering issue from her shambolic 2024 campaign. So, for someone who can’t take the pressure and hates making these calls, what’s her use in this debate?  

Also, someone like this makes for a very poor president. 

Also, Kamala, the American people support the strikes.

