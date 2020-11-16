Gov. Newsom Triggers 'Most Restrictive' COVID Tier

We knew this was coming. With the rise in COVID cases across the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing the strictest regulations yet in the Golden State.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet — faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes."

So, starting on Tuesday, counties home to 94 percent of Californians will be moved into the state's "most restrictive" coronavirus tier.

BREAKING: Nearly all of California going to most restrictive #coronavirus tier as @GavinNewsom hits "emergency brake"



94% of CA will live in purple tier now, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Orange, Santa Clara, Santa Barbara counties — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) November 16, 2020

NEW: Governor Newsom announces CA is pulling an “emergency brake”, meaning counties will move back after 1 week, not just 2 weeks, some counties will move multiple tiers, and California is going to assess the color coded tiers again later this week. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/6V8hEEwulT — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 16, 2020

Newsom's mandate comes after similar restrictions in New York, where bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m., or in Michigan, where indoor dining isn't allowed and organized sports are banned, and in Illinois, where Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told residents to cancel their Thanksgiving plans.

Here's what the White House says about all the shutdowns.

Radical leftist Governor of Oregon is ordering no more than 6 people can gather for Thanksgiving. Joe Biden says only 5!



Radical Governor is even threatening JAIL TIME for getting your family together at Thanksgiving.



This is ABSURD leftist control. Not the American way! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 16, 2020

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, meanwhile, is keeping her state open. And saving thousands of jobs in the process.