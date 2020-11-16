California

Gov. Newsom Triggers 'Most Restrictive' COVID Tier

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 4:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Gov. Newsom Triggers 'Most Restrictive' COVID Tier

Source: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP

We knew this was coming. With the rise in COVID cases across the country, Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing the strictest regulations yet in the Golden State.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet — faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes."

So, starting on Tuesday, counties home to 94 percent of Californians will be moved into the state's "most restrictive" coronavirus tier.

Newsom's mandate comes after similar restrictions in New York, where bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m., or in Michigan, where indoor dining isn't allowed and organized sports are banned, and in Illinois, where Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told residents to cancel their Thanksgiving plans.

Here's what the White House says about all the shutdowns.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, meanwhile, is keeping her state open. And saving thousands of jobs in the process. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Could This Be the First Priority of a Biden DOJ? Trump Should Take Necessary Action to Protect Himself
Matt Vespa
Arizona Congressmen Want a Vote Audit in a Major County
Katie Pavlich
BET Founder Issues a Warning to Black Voters about Voting for the Democratic Party
Matt Vespa
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Don't Let the Mainstream Media Tell You There's No Evidence
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Israel Demands Apology from CNN Host for Comparing the Trump Administration to Kristallnacht
Jeremy Frankel
Yes, Democrats and Media Are Hypocrites On Stacey Abrams and the Sanctity of Accepting Election Results
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular