New York

Extreme Restrictions Appear to Be Back in New York

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Just when New Yorkers perhaps thought life was returning to normal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has enforced some extreme restrictions. The state has experienced a new surge of COVID cases in some areas. As of Wednesday, the daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 2.9 percent. So the governor concluded it's time to close up shop again.

Until further notice, Cuomo said, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Just in time for the holidays.

In his grim announcement Cuomo explained that small social gatherings are one of the "great spreaders."

EATER reported on the new restrictions on bars and restaurants in the Empire State:

Restaurants and bars across the state have been ordered to close indoor and outdoor dining nightly at 10 p.m. starting on Friday, according to the governor’s office. Takeout and delivery is still allowed after 10 p.m., but only for food orders. Takeout and delivery alcohol orders after 10 p.m. will be off limits, according to the governor’s latest guidelines. Previously, restaurants in NYC were mandated to close outdoor dining at 11 p.m. and indoor dining at 12 a.m.

Gyms must also close by 10 p.m.

The governor warned that if these measures don't slow the spread, he'll announce more limitations. He even uttered the words "close down."

"If these measures aren't sufficient to slow the spread, we will turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining," Cuomo said. "If that doesn't work, if numbers keep going crazy, there are some scientists who believe we should close down. I hope that doesn't happen."

There's a reason why Guy recently called Cuomo the worst governor in the country. In fact, there are several reasons. Cuomo enforced a March mandate that forced COVID patients back into nursing homes, refuses to take any responsibility for the tragic number of senior fatalities in those homes, and has encouraged Americans to be skeptical of the COVID vaccines currently in development.

