Elections

Sen. Joni Ernst Survives Tough Re-election Battle in Iowa

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 12:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. Joni Ernst Survives Tough Re-election Battle in Iowa

Source: Townhall Media

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) has held off her Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield and will serve another six years on Capitol Hill, outlets are now projecting. 

"With 77 percent of 1,661 precincts reporting, Ernst, 50, a retired soldier who previously served as a county auditor and state senator, polled 49.4 percent of the vote en route to a second six-year U.S. Senate term," the Sioux City Journal reports. "Greenfield, 57, a Des Moines businesswoman making her first bid for statewide elective office, had garnered 47.7 percent in unofficial results."

Greenfield certainly posed a challenge throughout the campaign. But momentum had been gaining for the incumbent in the final stretch, as a recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll showed Ernst had pulled into a 4-point lead.

Sen. Ernst, the first woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate in Iowa, has led the effort to reform the Violence Against Women Act, which expired in 2018. She had been making some bipartisan progress too, until Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly told the Democrats to stop talking to her, because they couldn’t give vulnerable Republicans any kind of win.

"Anybody that's up in 2020, Schumer doesn't want to move on legislation sponsored by them," Ernst said at the time. "Because it would be a win for me, and we can't have that."

Ernst showed up to President Trump’s rallies in recent weeks, and the Des Moines Register surmises that those visits boosted her support among his base. After Ernst introduced him onstage in Des Moines last week, Vice President Mike Pence thanked the senator for her friendship with the White House.

“She has been an incredible ally of President Trump and the MAGA (Make America Great Again) agenda,” Pence said of Ernst.

The president also made a surprise phone call to encourage Sen. Ernst at her Election Eve rally in Sioux City.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG 2020: Trump to Speak Soon
Something Funny Is Going on in Arizona. Here’s What We Know So Far.
Matt Vespa
Senator Tillis Claims Victory Over Cal Cunningham in NC Senate Race as State Remains Uncalled
Reagan McCarthy

2020 Live Election Results - Trump Wins Ohio, Florida & Texas
Despite a Hard Fight, GOP Rising Star Kimberly Klacik Loses MD Congressional Race
Beth Baumann
Biden Takes the Battleground Minnesota
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular