Trump Announces Another Country Has Normalized Relations with Israel

President Trump has announced that Sudan is joining the historic Abraham Accords and will normalize relations with Israel. It is the fifth nation since 1978 to do so. The last two, Bahrain and UAE, made the move in just the past month.

In the Oval Office on Friday, Trump got on the phone with Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Abdalla Hamdok to celebrate the news. The president also noted that more surprising candidates would soon be joining the agreement, such as Saudi Arabia.

HUGE win today for the United States and for peace in the world. Sudan has agreed to a peace and normalization agreement with Israel! With the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, that’s THREE Arab countries to have done so in only a matter of weeks. More will follow! pic.twitter.com/UHB8H6oaZc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2020

Via telephone, Netanyahu says: “We are expanding the circle of peace so rapidly. ... This truly changes the region. It changes the lives of all our people for the better.”



Kushner in Oval with Trump says this will help reduce extremism, terrorism, antisemitism. https://t.co/tdj6Xurn9m — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 23, 2020

A few days earlier, the president tweeted that Sudan had agreed to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families. Once that money was deposited, Trump said, Sudan would be removed from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. By getting rid of the designation, Sudan can now be eligible for aid from international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund.

Sudan's entrance into the accords is now added to Trump's list of successes in the Middle East.

