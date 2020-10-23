Israel

Trump Announces Another Country Has Normalized Relations with Israel

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 12:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump has announced that Sudan is joining the historic Abraham Accords and will normalize relations with Israel. It is the fifth nation since 1978 to do so. The last two, Bahrain and UAE, made the move in just the past month.

In the Oval Office on Friday, Trump got on the phone with Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu and Abdalla Hamdok to celebrate the news. The president also noted that more surprising candidates would soon be joining the agreement, such as Saudi Arabia.

A few days earlier, the president tweeted that Sudan had agreed to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families. Once that money was deposited, Trump said, Sudan would be removed from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. By getting rid of the designation, Sudan can now be eligible for aid from international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund.

Sudan's entrance into the accords is now added to Trump's list of successes in the Middle East.

No wonder he's been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times.

Cortney O'Brien

