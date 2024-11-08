TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
CNN Reporter's Take on Trump Supporters and How They See the Network Is Beyond Delusional

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 08, 2024 6:05 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

She was doing well and then fell apart. CNN’s Elle Reeve did a nice job explaining how President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign reached male voters, including how the podcast strategy of going on Joe Rogan and Theo Vaughn was very effective. Meanwhile, Democrats keep pushing ideas and policies that are viewed as too rigid and see media outlets, like CNN, as part of that system. 

“Of course, we don’t see it that way,” she said regarding CNN being viewed as part of the Democrat media complex.

It is. I mean, the lack of self-awareness being exhibited by these media types has been almost as entertaining as the liberal media meltdowns that have been nonstop since Trump’s win. 

Remember when she tried to press a Trump voter about the economy, adding he couldn’t be hurting too bad because he owned a boat? That’s the nonsense that gets ‘CNN sucks’ chants going. Also, do need we say more about Jim Acosta in the White House Briefing Room during the first Trump presidency. And then, there was this nonsense: 

CNN is one of the leading outlets on the left, while MSNBC is the other.

