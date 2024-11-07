We're So Back: Two Days After Trump's Win, These Four Things Are Happening

Only two days after Donald J. Trump was elected president of the United States again, he’s already stacking wins. Steve Madden is curbing manufacturing in China; Hamas must not contend with its people urging for a peaceful exit out of this losing war with Israel now that Trump has won, and Russia is suddenly ready for peace talks over Ukraine. The Houthis announcing a ceasefire was not accurate. Still, Hezbollah, another Iran-backed group, said they're open to ceasefire talks because Israel has been lethal in killing most of their top leaders.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates, and China announced its hopes for a peaceful, cooperative relationship with the United States (via Reuters):

China's President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential win and urged both nations to find the "right way to get along", as looming U.S. tariffs threatened to return them to the days of a trade war years ago. Stable, sound and sustainable China-U.S. relations serve the interests of both, Xi said on Thursday, adding that the international community would expect the two powers to "respect each other (and) co-exist peacefully".

In New York City, food vouchers for illegal aliens are ending:

Trump hasn’t taken the oath, and we’re already winning.