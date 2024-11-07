TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
So, Now It's Okay to Challenge an Election Result
VIP
The Bulwark Proposes Fighting Fascism With Fascism, and Maddow Wants to Reach Out...
I Can't Take These People Seriously
VIP
The Rich Irony of NY's 'Freedom Initiative'
Trump Beat Kamala In a Landslide, Now the Biden Admin Is Sweeping Its...
Biden Plans to Expedite Billions to Ukraine Before Trump Inauguration
VIP
Donald Trump May Not Have Won These States but He Came Close to...
Trump Makes Historic Chief of Staff Choice
VIP
Newsom Calls to 'Trump Proof' California Laws
Americans Thank George Clooney for Helping Trump Get Elected
Republican Victory: David McCormick Flips PA Senate Seat
Democrats Caught Up in Disarray As Bernie Sanders Lashes Out in Brutal Post-Election...
Here's the Status of the PA Senate Race
Tipsheet

We're So Back: Two Days After Trump's Win, These Four Things Are Happening

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 07, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Only two days after Donald J. Trump was elected president of the United States again, he’s already stacking wins. Steve Madden is curbing manufacturing in China; Hamas must not contend with its people urging for a peaceful exit out of this losing war with Israel now that Trump has won, and Russia is suddenly ready for peace talks over Ukraine. The Houthis announcing a ceasefire was not accurate. Still, Hezbollah, another Iran-backed group, said they're open to ceasefire talks because Israel has been lethal in killing most of their top leaders. 

Advertisement

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates, and China announced its hopes for a peaceful, cooperative relationship with the United States (via Reuters):

China's President Xi Jinping congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. presidential win and urged both nations to find the "right way to get along", as looming U.S. tariffs threatened to return them to the days of a trade war years ago.
Stable, sound and sustainable China-U.S. relations serve the interests of both, Xi said on Thursday, adding that the international community would expect the two powers to "respect each other (and) co-exist peacefully".

Recommended

Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Advertisement

In New York City, food vouchers for illegal aliens are ending:

Trump hasn’t taken the oath, and we’re already winning.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Trump Makes Historic Chief of Staff Choice Sarah Arnold
Jen Psaki Loses Her Mind Over Trump's Win Madeline Leesman
We Won and We Need to Act Like It Kurt Schlichter
So, Now It's Okay to Challenge an Election Result Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Has a Reminder for Angry Dems Promising to 'Tie Up' Trump and His Admin Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Black Voters Have a New Nickname for Harris After She Fled on Election Night Mia Cathell
Advertisement