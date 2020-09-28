Nobel Peace Prize

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Third Time

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A group of Australian law professors have given President Trump his third Nobel Peace Prize nomination for his commitment to ending foreign wars.

"The Trump Doctrine is something extraordinary, as so many things that Donald Trump does," law professor David Flint explained on Sky News. "He is guided by two things, which seem to be absent from so many politicians. He has firstly common sense and he is only guided by a national interest, and therefore, in our circumstances, an interest in the Western alliance. What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided that he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing, but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America."

The professors also gave the president recognition for his recent signing of the Abraham Accords, a peace agreement between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. The deal will establish normalized relations and "reciprocal embassies" in each country. Ahead of the signing ceremony, Trump said that a handful of other countries are expected to join the peace deal in the coming weeks.

Trump was previously nominated by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, for doing "more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees." Swedish Parliament member Magnus Jacobsson nominated him a second time for his leadership in the accord between Kosovo, Serbia, and Israel.

Most Popular