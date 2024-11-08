This CNN Segment Shows the Left Hasn't Learned Anything About Their 2024 Loss

Scott Jennings remains a national treasure on CNN. At the same time, it’s becoming clear that he might either get booted or not re-signed because he’s simply too good at smacking down liberal nonsense, and he does so with such ease that it causes the many panels he’s on to devolve into mayhem.

Advertisement

In a testy exchange with The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, Jennings wouldn’t accept, nor should anyone, the cuckoo narrative that liberals are peddling concerning how Donald Trump is going to use the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents. She even had the gall to say that Jennings was overly optimistic or naïve regarding what Trump will do when he’s sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

“With all due respect, I’ve run more campaigns than you,” a line that shut down this circus. Trump has been president before. He didn’t go after Hillary Clinton after 2016. It’s like these clowns have memory-holed everything between 2017-2021.

“With all due respect, I’ve run more campaigns than you!” CNN’s @ScottJenningsKY clashes with Washington Post columnist in tense exchange pic.twitter.com/OpWBN5GdX7 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) November 8, 2024

Trump should pardon the January 6 defendants. He has a mandate to do so, and the pardon powers of the presidency are absolute. Also, and Jennings mentioned this, it’s astounding that after such a shellacking, liberals still cannot comprehend how they lost—this is one of the reasons. The Biden Justice Department was weaponized; they went after Trump and interfered in other investigations that targeted Hunter Biden. They knocked on the doors of pro-life activists and others who posted anti-Biden memes on social media.

Sorry, this talking point isn’t going to resonate at all. That dog won’t hunt, and it’s going to be delicious watching as we all ignore and mock these people yet again for being so Trump-deranged.

Rampell also said she’s not a Democrat; she’s a journalist. A normal person would have thrown up in their mouths trying to deliver that line with a straight face.

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s cases against Trump regarding classified documents and January 6 are also being dismantled. It’s a massive red flag that these investigations were political witch hunts, but I’m sure that sailed right over the heads of this panel.

***

Bonus: Watch Jennings and Coleman Hughes, who isn't a conservative, smack down Pete Dominik, who has no business being on any political panel because he's such a crybaby. Jennings is right; he likely can't read a chart or poll. If you'll have liberal comedians on panels, Bill Maher is likely the only option since he can converse with the other side. He won't because he's also said too many things that go against the woke ethos of the Left:

Advertisement