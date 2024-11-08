TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Axios Piece on Project 2025 Only Highlights the Stupidity of Lib Media Outlets

November 08, 2024
The liberal media and the Democrats were obsessed with Project 2025, erroneously saying it was Donald Trump’s playbook for his second presidency. With his historic comeback on election night, where he won 312 electoral votes and the popular vote, the Left is desperate to vent on anything. Enter Axios’ piece on this subject, which only showed this industry isn’t serious and atrociously gullible

President-elect Trump's MAGA allies wasted little time after his election win before openly celebrating that the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 will set the agenda for his administration.

Why it matters: Trump repeatedly tried to distance himself from Project 2025 during the campaign, even going so far as claiming he knew nothing about it, despite the fact that it was written by many of his close allies. 

Meanwhile, Democrats pointed to the Heritage Foundation's 900-page wishlist as proof that a second Trump term would upend American life and be a threat to democracy. 

Driving the news: Less than 24 hours after Trump's victory, his allies and other right-wing commentators began to brag about implementing the radical policy agenda. 

"Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol," Matt Walsh, a right-wing podcast host, wrote on X Wednesday. 

It was a joke, you morons. The Ruthless Podcast stoked this fire and was taking victory laps seeing how the Trump-deranged mind is so broken that it’s barely functioning when it comes to detecting sarcasm. Thanks for the good laugh here, Comfortably Smug and Josh Holmes:

