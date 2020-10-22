NPR

NPR Reveals Why They're Not Covering the Hunter Biden Scandal

Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Social media titans didn't want you to read the New York Post's bombshell report on Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine while his father was vice president. But we, as well as several other outlets, reported on it. And as we noted, the report still got plenty of eyes on it. Despite the censorship, the New York Post's Biden story drew 2.6 million views in nearly a week and was the top story about the election on Facebook and Twitter, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine explained.

But NPR has avoided the story. And on Thursday, their Managing Editor for News Terence Samuels explained why.

"We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories..."

To paraphrase the response on Twitter, what the hell?

The Trump campaign believes it is a story worth telling because it deals with political corruption. That's why when former Gov. Mike Huckabee suggested that the president avoid talking about Hunter in the final stretch of the campaign, they politely told him to mind his own business.

"I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family," Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in response. "That's exactly what Joe Biden's been doing."

So, you may not read about Hunter on NPR, but the millions of voters who tune in to watch tonight's presidential debate will hear about the scandal straight from President Trump's mouth.

