NPR Reveals Why They're Not Covering the Hunter Biden Scandal

Social media titans didn't want you to read the New York Post's bombshell report on Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine while his father was vice president. But we, as well as several other outlets, reported on it. And as we noted, the report still got plenty of eyes on it. Despite the censorship, the New York Post's Biden story drew 2.6 million views in nearly a week and was the top story about the election on Facebook and Twitter, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine explained.

But NPR has avoided the story. And on Thursday, their Managing Editor for News Terence Samuels explained why.

"We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories..."

Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter?? https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

To paraphrase the response on Twitter, what the hell?

Wow you guys are a disgrace to our country. — Alex deGrasse (@Degrasse81) October 22, 2020

You're an embarrassment. I hope you lose your funding. You're no longer "journalists" - you're activists, pure and simple. — Matthew Betley???? (@MatthewBetley) October 22, 2020

How exactly is doing what is supposed to be your job of reporting and investigating a story with credible sources to be a "waste of time?" — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) October 22, 2020

The Trump campaign believes it is a story worth telling because it deals with political corruption. That's why when former Gov. Mike Huckabee suggested that the president avoid talking about Hunter in the final stretch of the campaign, they politely told him to mind his own business.

"I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family," Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in response. "That's exactly what Joe Biden's been doing."

So, you may not read about Hunter on NPR, but the millions of voters who tune in to watch tonight's presidential debate will hear about the scandal straight from President Trump's mouth.