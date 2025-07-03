Former CIA Official Says What We're All Thinking About John Brennan After Bombshell 'Russiagate' Report

One of former CIA Director John Brennan’s ex-employees has called for him to be prosecuted after the agency released a bombshell report outlining how he sought to use the agency to promote the Russia collusion hoax.

The report discussed the details surrounding the creation of an Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin “aspired” to help President Donald Trump win the 2016 election. The CIA noted how Brennan became intimately involved in the process of compiling the ICA. Despite protests from his underlings, the former CIA director insisted on including information from the debunked Steele Dossier, which contained deceptive claims about Trump’s relationship with the Kremlin.

The ICA was instrumental in the Democrats’ effort to deceive the public into believing Trump had colluded with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the election.

Barack Obama and former CIA Director John Brennan committed TREASON.



The MSM is actively covering up their Treasonous Crimes and continue to vilify President Trump.



Save America by sending them directly to Prison. pic.twitter.com/LrQTGnjJaW — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) July 3, 2025

Former CIA operations officer Bryan Dean Wright penned an op-ed for Fox News in which he argued that Brennan “belongs in prison.”

Wright lists five reasons why his former boss should be behind bars. For starters, Brennan lied about using the content of the Steele Dossier in the ICA during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “As his former staffers now admit, Brennan specifically pushed for the inclusion of the dossier in the ICA despite explicit warnings from his top operational and analytical management that the dossier didn’t meet the most basic [of] tradecraft standards,” Wright pointed out.

“Bottom line: John Brennan, James Comey, and their fellow anti-Trumpers in the U.S. intel community intentionally tried to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump. ... In doing so, they tried to destroy not just President Trump, but also the Republic itself. And that’s why this… — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 3, 2025

Next was Brennan’s decision to limit the agencies that could participate in drafting the ICA. The report notes that he insisted that the CIA take the lead on the matter and blocked out other agencies. It also points out that this conduct is not typical for members of top leadership. “He wanted to control the authors (his employees), their assessment, any dissent, and their careers if they crossed him,” Wright wrote.

The third issue is Brennan’s interference in the drafting of the document. He influenced the process to ensure “that he got the exact ICA he watned, which included the junk dossier and a single-source intel report on fabricated ‘Trump-Russia Collusion,” the author asserted.

The CIA explained that the timeline for creating the ICA was rushed. Even though the election was over, Brennan wanted the document to be created within weeks when it normally takes months to compile such a report. This was clearly part of an effort to discredit Trump’s victory.

Lastly, the new assessment notes that Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey spread the ICA far and wide. More than 200 officials received the document, which is “unusually high for such a highly compartmented product,” the report explained.

“In other words, they briefed it to leak it — to destroy Trump,” Wright wrote. “In fact, that’s what The New York Times suspected, too. As they asked their readers in January of 2017, why would Brennan and Comey have briefed and shared the discredited dossier ‘to multiple people in Congress and the executive branch, virtually assuring it would be leaked?’” the author said.

Wright absolutely nailed it in this op-ed. The new report confirms that Brennan and his anti-Trump allies used government resources to lie to the American public. They used the money the government takes from citizens to attack a political opponent.

This essentially means we the people paid the government to run one of the largest con jobs in recent memory. What’s even more galling is that this is one of several examples showing how Democrats weaponized the government against Trump and others who disagree with their politics.

I’m not a lawyer, but it would seem reasonable to speculate that at leasts some of Brennan’s and Comey’s conduct would be criminal in nature. But in this two-tiered justice system, it is doubtful any of these men will be held accountable because power and money are quite an effective shield against justice.