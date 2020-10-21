Despite Widespread Censorship, the New York Post's Hunter Biden Story Has Dominated Social Media

The Biden campaign and its surrogates have been dancing around the bombshell New York Post story about Hunter Biden for a full week now, dodging any questions related to it and hoping it would all just go away. Corporate media has played ball with the Biden campaign and largely refused to ask any questions about the story while failing to cover it almost entirely. They also got a big assist from Facebook and Twitter when both social media giants blocked users' ability to share the story.

But the coordinated effort by Big Tech, the media, and Joe Biden has been fruitless in its attempt to stop the American people from reading about the alleged nefarious deeds by the Biden family. In fact, it seems that the censorship has made people even hungrier for the story.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine shared on Tuesday night the eye-popping data that showed how many social media users were sharing and talking about the story, which was published last Thursday.

"Our twitter account might have been locked for 6 days but the New York Post's Hunter Biden story drew 2.6m sets of eyeballs and was the top story about the election on Facebook and Twitter, despite their censorship efforts," Devine said in a tweet.

Our twitter account might have been locked for 6 days but the New York Post's Hunter Biden story drew 2.6m sets of eyeballs and was the top story about the election on Facebook and Twitter, despite their censorship efforts https://t.co/XrSwOsUMaJ pic.twitter.com/asQuQZMEnU — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 21, 2020

The New York Post, established more than 200 years ago by Alexander Hamilton and boasting the fourth-highest circulation of any newspaper in the nation, has been unable to share any story or any message on Twitter since the release of their Hunter Biden exposé. More on the explosive visibility of the story on social media from Axios:

Facebook and Twitter's frantic attempts to stop the spread of the New York Post's Hunter Biden story didn't prevent the article from becoming the top story about the election on those platforms last week, according to data from NewsWhip. Why it matters: The data shows that even swift, aggressive content suppression may not be swift or aggressive enough to keep down a story with as much White House backing and partisan fuel as this one. By the numbers: The Post's story generated 2.59m interactions (likes, comments, shares) on Facebook and Twitter last week — more than double the next biggest story about Trump or Biden.

Even without the newspaper's ability to share their own stories, however, users have found a way to read and talk about it. Townhall has followed the story closely as new revelations have been made each subsequent day since the original publication.

Joe Biden and his team sealed off nearly all access to the press on Monday, claiming the former vice president would be prepping for the final presidential debate on Thursday and would not be available for questions. In the handful of times that Biden has been confronted by a member of the press regarding the New York Post story, he has dismissed any allegations as a "smear campaign" and refused to further elaborate.

President Trump and his campaign have said that it will be a priority during the debate to force Biden to address the allegations of corruption and lies told by Biden to the American people about his knowledge of Hunter's foreign business dealings.