Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless.

It’s amazing what happens when you get a real president in the White House. With President Trump in office, the US economy continues to revitalize and grow. It’s no longer the fake numbers given to us by President Drool-in-Soup, who we later found out created nearly a million jobs that didn’t exist but were counted in his ‘Build Back Better’ snake oil days. The June jobs report showed another massive win for the Trump agenda, as it once again exceeded expectations big league (via WSJ):

🚨U.S. economy beats expectations for job growth in June. pic.twitter.com/ae2NeHMHuF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025

U.S. job growth continued at a steady pace last month, surprising economists who had predicted a slowdown in hiring amid uncertainty over trade and fiscal policy. The U.S. added 147,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department reported Thursday, above the gain of 110,000 jobs economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected. The unemployment rate, which is based on a separate survey of U.S. households, fell to 4.1% from 4.2%.

So, stop being Panicans. The economy is growing; don’t let the liberal media scare the markets. They can’t. CNN was shell-shocked over the report, almost sad that it wasn’t terrible. The tariffs didn’t wreck the economy, inflation is dropping, unemployment dipped, and MAGA is saving the country. Just wait until those Trump tax cuts are made permanent.

🚨CNN: “We were expecting a slowdown. We did NOT get that!”



These numbers are what we got WITHOUT passing the One Big Beautiful Bill.



It will only get better. pic.twitter.com/Zu2TRN6Igd https://t.co/TQY59xM6RS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025

CNN’s Berman pained to tell his audience: Predictions of job losses, inflation due to tariff policy have been wrong:



“That doom just hasn’t happened yet." pic.twitter.com/tmyXFRRmY2 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 3, 2025

LFG.