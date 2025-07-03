Why the One Republican Who Voted Against Advancing the Reconciliation Bill Looks Really...
Tipsheet

Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 03, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It’s amazing what happens when you get a real president in the White House. With President Trump in office, the US economy continues to revitalize and grow. It’s no longer the fake numbers given to us by President Drool-in-Soup, who we later found out created nearly a million jobs that didn’t exist but were counted in his ‘Build Back Better’ snake oil days. The June jobs report showed another massive win for the Trump agenda, as it once again exceeded expectations big league (via WSJ):

Advertisement

U.S. job growth continued at a steady pace last month, surprising economists who had predicted a slowdown in hiring amid uncertainty over trade and fiscal policy.

The U.S. added 147,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department reported Thursday, above the gain of 110,000 jobs economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected. 

The unemployment rate, which is based on a separate survey of U.S. households, fell to 4.1% from 4.2%. 

So, stop being Panicans. The economy is growing; don’t let the liberal media scare the markets. They can’t. CNN was shell-shocked over the report, almost sad that it wasn’t terrible. The tariffs didn’t wreck the economy, inflation is dropping, unemployment dipped, and MAGA is saving the country. Just wait until those Trump tax cuts are made permanent.  

