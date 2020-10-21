Trump Campaign Rejects Mike Huckabee's Advice About Hunter Biden

On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee gave President Trump some advice he will likely decline. He wants the president to stop talking about how Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter sat on the board of a corrupt Ukrainian gas company while he was vice president and overseeing U.S. relations with Ukraine.

"It is a mistake" to keep bringing up the Hunter Biden scandal, Huckabee explained, "Because most people don't understand it, it's too complicated. And frankly, it doesn't matter to them."

Instead, Huckabee wants Trump to focus on issues that do matter, such as the economy, safety and security. Fox News anchor Sandra Smith later asked another guest, Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, about Huckabee's advice, and she agreed that in these last two weeks before the election, Trump should be spending "every single second" talking about the economy.

Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley says he's friends with Huckabee. He even considers him a "second father." But he maintained that the former governor is way off base here.

"You know I love Mike Huckabee, it's where I got my start in politics," Gidley responded in an interview with Smith. "I've been friends with his family now for 20 years, I consider him like a second father to me."

Then came the big but.

"I think he's a little bit off here and he's buying some of the media hype," Gidley continued. "The president is talking about Joe Biden and what these emails now reveal is that Joe Biden is flat out corrupt."

Gidley didn't say whether or not Trump plans to bring up Hunter on the debate stage Thursday night, but he did say, once again, that corruption is a major issue in this campaign.

"I think the American people absolutely care about their politicians using taxpayer funded jobs to try and benefit their family," he said. "That's exactly what Joe Biden's been doing."