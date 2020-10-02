China State-run Media Mocks President Trump After Positive COVID Test

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the China state-run media outlet Global Times, claimed on Friday that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump deserved their recent medical diagnoses.

“President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19,” Hu wrote on Twitter. “The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his re-election.”

There's only one way to respond to that message, and Dana Loesch nailed it.

Your country’s communist ideology killed more people than the virus they unleashed on the world through incompetent management. https://t.co/ABPRCwwTlK — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 2, 2020

Where's the lie? The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and instead of alerting the rest of the world to the danger, officials withheld information about the virus from WHO for several days. As a result, COVID-19 became a global pandemic, infecting now over 34 million people and killing over 1 million. As of this week, over 200,000 Americans have succumbed to the disease. Trump's positive COVID test is particularly alarming because the 74-year-old president is in a high-risk group for hospitalization. And Loesch is right on the nose about the deadly dangers of communism as well.

Sadly, Xijin's take was no better than many hate-filled people here in the States. Trump's leftist critics outdid themselves with their callous responses to his scary health battle. Like this one.

This COVID test is the only positive thing Trump has ever done. — Charlotte Clymer ???‍?? (@cmclymer) October 2, 2020

Instead of invective and humiliation, the Trumps need all the thoughts and prayers they can get right now.