China

China State-run Media Mocks President Trump After Positive COVID Test

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2020 2:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
China State-run Media Mocks President Trump After Positive COVID Test

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the China state-run media outlet Global Times, claimed on Friday that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump deserved their recent medical diagnoses. 

“President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19,” Hu wrote on Twitter. “The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his re-election.”

There's only one way to respond to that message, and Dana Loesch nailed it.

Where's the lie? The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and instead of alerting the rest of the world to the danger, officials withheld information about the virus from WHO for several days. As a result, COVID-19 became a global pandemic, infecting now over 34 million people and killing over 1 million. As of this week, over 200,000 Americans have succumbed to the disease. Trump's positive COVID test is particularly alarming because the 74-year-old president is in a high-risk group for hospitalization. And Loesch is right on the nose about the deadly dangers of communism as well.

Sadly, Xijin's take was no better than many hate-filled people here in the States. Trump's leftist critics outdid themselves with their callous responses to his scary health battle. Like this one.

Instead of invective and humiliation, the Trumps need all the thoughts and prayers they can get right now.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here We Go: Democrats Demand SCOTUS Hearings Be Delayed Due to Positive Virus Tests
Katie Pavlich

BREAKING: In New Statement, Trump Campaign Explains the Way Forward
Katie Pavlich

Dr. Atlas, Chief of Staff Meadows Weigh in on Trump's COVID Diagnosis
Katie Pavlich
Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Reagan McCarthy
Scary Times: Popular 'Ghostbusters' Actor Randomly Attacked in New York City
Ellie Bufkin
Katrina Pierson Ends the Trump 'White Supremacist' Controversy
VIP
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular