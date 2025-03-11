This Dem Just Wrecked a Push to Reform Our Asylum Laws
White House Doesn't Budge: We're Deporting Terrorist Sympathizers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 11, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt repeatedly explained the Trump administration will not tolerate visa or Green Card holders terrorizing Americans on college campuses. 

"This administration is not going to tolerate individuals having the privilege of studying in our country and then siding with pro-terrorist organizations that have killed Americans," Leavitt said. "We have a zero tolerance policy for siding with terrorists. Period."

Her remarks come 24 hours after the arrest of Syrian national and Green Card holder Mahmoud Khalil, the man behind violent protests at Columbia University. 

"Mahmoud Khalil — detained by ICE — helped lead Columbia U Apartheid Divest. Last year, it withdrew its apology over an ex-leader saying 'Zionists don’t deserve to live' & declared 'We support liberation by any means necessary, including armed resistance… Long live the Intifada,'" journalist Jerry Dunleavy reports. 

After Khalil's detainment, President Donald Trump warned more arrests are on the way. 

"Following my previously signed Executive Orders, ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities across the Country who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity, and the Trump Administration will not tolerate it," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. 

"Many are not students, they are paid agitators. We will find, apprehend, and deport these terrorist sympathizers from our country — never to return again," he continued. "If you support terrorism, including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children, your presence is contrary to our national and foreign policy interests, and you are not welcome here. We expect every one of America’s Colleges and Universities to comply. Thank you!"

