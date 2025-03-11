White House Doesn't Budge: We're Deporting Terrorist Sympathizers
BREAKING: Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire. Here's What Comes Next.

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 11, 2025 2:45 PM
Russian Presidential Press Service and Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukraine has expressed willingness to accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic efforts to ease the ongoing conflict. This development comes as the United States has agreed to lift its freeze on crucial military aid and intelligence support, providing Ukraine with renewed resources in its defense against Russian aggression. The ceasefire proposal offers a window of hope for negotiations, although challenges remain as both leaders have shown stubbornness for peace talks. 

According to reports on Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s team is in Saudi Arabia to negotiate a peace agreement between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

“Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the U.S. proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation,"  the U.S. and Ukraine said in a joint statement released by the State Department. "The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace.”

If a peace deal is finalized, the United States would immediately resume intelligence sharing and security assistance to Ukraine, which had been halted following the tense meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky at the White House in February. 

This follows nearly eight hours of talks between Ukrainian officials and a U.S. delegation headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"Today, we've made an offer that the Ukrainians have accepted, which is to enter into a ceasefire and into immediate negotiations to end this conflict in a way that's enduring and sustainable," Rubio said.  "What's back on track is hopefully peace. This is very serious...what we're leaving here today with is a commitment from the Ukrainians to stop fighting." 

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz confirmed that the "President has decided to lift the pause on aid and our security assistance to Ukraine going forward, and that's effectively immediately." 

The U.S. and Ukraine would appoint their negotiating teams and promptly begin talks to achieve a lasting peace that ensures Ukraine's long-term security. Additionally, President Trump and President Zelensky would swiftly finalize a comprehensive agreement to develop Ukraine's critical mineral resources, boost the economy, and secure the nation's long-term prosperity and stability.

During a press briefing, Rubio asserted that "the ball is now in [Russia's] court.”

"We'll take this offer now to the Russians. And we hope that they'll say yes, that they'll say yes to peace," he continued. "The president's objective here is, number one, above everything else, he wants to the war to end, and I think today Ukraine has taken a concrete step in that regard. We hope the Russians will reciprocate.”

Tags: RUSSIA UKRAINE

