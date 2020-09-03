Republican Attorneys General: Biden Is Fooling No One With His Kenosha Trip

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden condemned President Trump for visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin after the city experienced terrifying rounds of riots after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He said that Trump had "missed the moment" and Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders suggested that visiting Kenosha would be disrespectful and would disrupt the "peaceful nature" of the protests. But then, in nearly in the same breath, the Biden campaign revealed he'd be heading to Kenosha too.

On Thursday, Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha "to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face."

But the Republican Attorneys General Association said it's too late for Biden and other leading Democrats to pretend they're on the right side of the rioting. In fact, the group recently marked the “100 days of lawlessness" with a series of videos demonstrating how time after time Democrats have turned a blind eye to the madness.

It wasn't until this week, after months of violence and fatalities, that Biden finally condemned the unrest, which seems to be limited to Democrat-run cities. And it was a poor attempt at that. He partly blamed President Trump for the violence, and failed to name Antifa as one of the leading culprits.

“He didn’t do it because of policy, he didn’t do it because of principle, he did it because of polling,” Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said of Biden's change in tone.

Meanwhile, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel wondered why Biden wasn't experiencing the same amount of outrage that the president has been served for taking a trip to Kenosha.