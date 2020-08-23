'Less Drama, More Mama': Kellyanne Conway Announces She's Leaving the White House

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway says she has had a "humbling" experience these past four years in the Trump administration, but she's ready to move on. On Sunday night, Conway made the surprise announcement that she's leaving the White House at the end of August, to make more time for family.

Conway started as then-candidate Donald Trump's campaign manager in 2016, becoming the first successful female campaign manager in history. When she became White House senior advisor, Conway became known for her memorable tete-a-tetes with familiar news anchors, many of which occurred on CNN. President Trump often complimented Conway for being willing to go on CNN when many conservatives wouldn't.

Conway shared the following letter ahead of her departure.

I'm Leaving the White House. Gratefully & Humbly.



Here is my statement:https://t.co/MpYxVfrY2N



God Bless You All. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 24, 2020

The past four years have allowed me blessings beyond compare as a part of history on Election Night 2016 and as Senior Counselor to the President. It’s been heady. It’s been humbling. I am deeply grateful to the President for this honor, and to the First Lady, the Vice President and Mrs. Pence, my colleagues in the White House and the Administration, and the countless people who supported me and my work. As many convention speakers will demonstrate this week, President Trump’s leadership has had a measurable, positive impact on the peace and prosperity of the nation, and on millions of Americans who feel forgotten no more. The incredible men, women and children we’ve met along the way have reaffirmed my later-in-life experience that public service can be meaningful and consequential. For all of its political differences and cultural cleavages, this is a beautiful country filled with amazing people. The promise of America belongs to us all. I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month. George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times. This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama. Kellyanne Conway

Earlier on Sunday, Conway's husband George announced he'd be leaving the anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project for the same reason, to focus on their four children.

So I’m withdrawing from @ProjectLincoln to devote more time to family matters. And I’ll be taking a Twitter hiatus.



Needless to say, I continue to support the Lincoln Project and its mission. Passionately. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 24, 2020

Conway's colleagues bid her adieu and wished her well.