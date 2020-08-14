Health

President Trump Leaves to Visit Younger Brother Who Is 'Very Ill'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 11:25 AM
Source: AP Photo

The president's plans were interrupted on Friday after learning that his younger brother Robert has been hospitalized in New York. He is reportedly "very ill."

Robert, a former executive at the Trump Organization, was previously hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week in June.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the press that the president would be providing an update on his brother's condition later today. She added that the siblings "have a very good relationship."

Most Popular