President Trump Leaves to Visit Younger Brother Who Is 'Very Ill'

The president's plans were interrupted on Friday after learning that his younger brother Robert has been hospitalized in New York. He is reportedly "very ill."

BREAKING: President Trump to visit his younger brother Robert Trump just hospitalized in New York, according to WH Press Secretary. @KUTV2News #2NewsAM — Morgan Saxton (@KUTVMorgan) August 14, 2020

NEWS - Pres Trump brother Robert hospitalized in NY sources say "very ill" POTUS expected to visit him today - @PressSec confirms @ABC adding Trump & brother have "a very good relationship" & @realDonaldTrump would provide more details soon w/ @KFaulders https://t.co/tN1IHUW2YV — John Santucci (@Santucci) August 14, 2020

Trump’s brother Robert hospitalized in New York. The reason is not specified, but his condition is described as “very ill.” https://t.co/Wn9hiJPexa pic.twitter.com/H6nKDSfCck — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 14, 2020

Robert, a former executive at the Trump Organization, was previously hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week in June.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the press that the president would be providing an update on his brother's condition later today. She added that the siblings "have a very good relationship."