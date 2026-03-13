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Tipsheet

Yes, This NYT Headline Is Real...and They Appear to Have a Muslim Terrorist Obsession

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2026 4:30 PM
Yes, This NYT Headline Is Real...and They Appear to Have a Muslim Terrorist Obsession
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

 

It’s not an obsession, okay. It’s a fetish. These people love Muslim terrorists, and they expect us to feel bad for them, even after they commit heinous crimes. This isn’t anything new, as we saw with Rolling Stone’s treatment of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and Dzhokar Tsarnaev, but it’s now reached COVID-levels of insanity. 

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I don’t care if they were nice in school, or had their family blown up in airstrikes. Bad things happening to you don’t warrant anyone to commit mass murder or acts of terrorism. If these were Christian extremists, would the media produce glowing headlines like this:

Yeah, that guy threw a bomb outside of Gracie Mansion in New York City, and we’re delving into how he sold sneakers as a teen? Who the $%^& cares, man. He’s a terrorist. If we’re going to do this, then the media would’ve felt bad over Adolf Hitler’s days as a struggling artist. See how crazy this formula is, because it’s become insufferable but also laughably predictable (via NYT):

To the extent that Emir Balat was known at all in the northern suburbs of Philadelphia, it was as a budding entrepreneur.

When he was only 13, he programmed bots to buy pricey sneakers the moment they dropped. His father would drive him to the parking lot of a Wawa convenience store, where he would sell them to a sneaker dealer, sometimes making more than $200 a pair. He told people he was investing in crypto. 

Last fall, Mr. Balat started attending high school remotely and began selling contractor supplies online — flooring, sinks and vanities, mini-splits and power tools. Customers gave him rave reviews. 

But by mid-February, Mr. Balat suddenly stopped listing items for sale. Soon, prosecutors say, he started planning something darker. On a chilly afternoon in early March, security cameras at a fireworks store a couple of miles from his home captured him pulling into the parking lot in a black Honda with New Jersey plates. He bought 20 feet of slow-burning fuse, prosecutors said. 

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Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS TERRORISM

That’s a lot of copy for someone who doesn’t deserve it, unless there’s some propagandist angle here, a shoddy attempt to empathize with a madman who deserves to be executed. If anything, it makes the case for a total Muslim ban, a real one this time, but that’s just me. 

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