Brazil President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms such as a fever. He will continue working in isolation, according to Brazilian media.

Bolsonaro's critics were quick to pounce and almost gloat that the leader has contracted the virus, because for months the president has been downplaying the disease in both words and action.

“In my particular case, with my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus, I wouldn’t need to worry," Bolsonaro declared in March. "I wouldn’t feel anything or, if very affected, it would be like a little flu or little cold.”

Breaking News: President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of dismissing its seriousness. More than 65,000 Brazilians have died. https://t.co/oNfTNd79SH — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 7, 2020

Brazil President Bolsonaro just tested positive for covid.



Here’s Bolsonaro at the US embassy over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/wJevjJPDDT — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 7, 2020

Bolsonaro is now one of three world leaders to test positive for COVID-19. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted the disease in March, at one point even having to be moved to the ICU. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was also hospitalized after testing positive. Both men have since recovered.

Brazil has the second worst coronavirus outbreak, after the U.S., reporting more than 1.6 million cases and 65,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro last came in contact with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in March.