Brazil President Bolsonaro Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jul 07, 2020 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing symptoms such as a fever. He will continue working in isolation, according to Brazilian media.

Bolsonaro's critics were quick to pounce and almost gloat that the leader has contracted the virus, because for months the president has been downplaying the disease in both words and action. 

“In my particular case, with my history as an athlete, if I were infected by the virus, I wouldn’t need to worry," Bolsonaro declared in March. "I wouldn’t feel anything or, if very affected, it would be like a little flu or little cold.”

Bolsonaro is now one of three world leaders to test positive for COVID-19. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson contracted the disease in March, at one point even having to be moved to the ICU. Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández was also hospitalized after testing positive. Both men have since recovered.

Brazil has the second worst coronavirus outbreak, after the U.S., reporting more than 1.6 million cases and 65,000 deaths.

Bolsonaro last came in contact with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in March.

Most Popular