An Enraged Tim Scott Explains Why Democrats 'Will Have Blood on Their Hands'

Democrats didn't even try to make an effort to consider their colleague Sen. Tim Scott's (R-SC) police reform bill, the JUSTICE Act, on Wednesday. Even after he offered 20 amendments.

Scott, the only black Republican senator in Congress, who has been working on this legislation for five years and knows firsthand what it feels like to be targeted by cops just because of the color of his skin, showed his emotions on "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning. He accused the Democrats of playing "pure politics" and letting the opportunity to make real change pass them by.

The American people deserve police reform, but the Democrats have no desire to actually solve this issue before the election. It is shameful. #JUSTICEAct pic.twitter.com/E9Ikm9DoVV — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 25, 2020

"That’s why," he said, agreeing with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, "there will be blood on the Democrats’ hands."

Scott made the additional point that most of the poorest cities and communities in America, as well as those cities that has devolved into chaos after the police killing George Floyd, are run by Democrats. But that fact escapes them.

"They believe they’re going to win in November, so they would rather write their own reform bill without any input from the Republican Party," Scott said.

The senator summarized the somber timeline.

One month ago, George Floyd was murdered. One day ago, @SenateDems walked away from police reform. #JUSTICEAct — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 25, 2020

"We'll move on," Sen. Scott said on the Senate floor on Wednesday. "People will forget about it. And you know what's going to happen? Something bad. And we'll be right back here talking about what should have been done."