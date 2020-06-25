Democrats

An Enraged Tim Scott Explains Why Democrats 'Will Have Blood on Their Hands'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 10:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
An Enraged Tim Scott Explains Why Democrats 'Will Have Blood on Their Hands'

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democrats didn't even try to make an effort to consider their colleague Sen. Tim Scott's (R-SC) police reform bill, the JUSTICE Act, on Wednesday. Even after he offered 20 amendments.

Scott, the only black Republican senator in Congress, who has been working on this legislation for five years and knows firsthand what it feels like to be targeted by cops just because of the color of his skin, showed his emotions on "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning. He accused the Democrats of playing "pure politics" and letting the opportunity to make real change pass them by.

"That’s why," he said, agreeing with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, "there will be blood on the Democrats’ hands."

Scott made the additional point that most of the poorest cities and communities in America, as well as those cities that has devolved into chaos after the police killing George Floyd, are run by Democrats. But that fact escapes them.

"They believe they’re going to win in November, so they would rather write their own reform bill without any input from the Republican Party," Scott said.

The senator summarized the somber timeline.

"We'll move on," Sen. Scott said on the Senate floor on Wednesday. "People will forget about it. And you know what's going to happen? Something bad. And we'll be right back here talking about what should have been done."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Supreme Court Sides with Trump Administration on Expediting Deportations
Reagan McCarthy

RNC Handed Big Win in Florida Elections Lawsuit...By a Clinton-Appointed Judge
Cortney O'Brien
Chris Cuomo Proclaims NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo as the 'Best Politician In the Country'
Julio Rosas
Hmm: Would a Senate Democratic Majority Nuke the Legislative Filibuster?
Guy Benson

Tom Perez's Take on the GOP Convention Is Coming Back to Bite Him in the Butt
Beth Baumann
President Trump Signs Executive Order Aimed at Improving Child Welfare System
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular