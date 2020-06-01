Joe Biden

Biden Makes Outrageous Claim About COVID Pandemic in Delaware Church

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Posted: Jun 01, 2020 3:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Former Vice President Joe Biden met with several black community leaders at the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday. Biden was there to listen to guests such as State Senator Darius Brown and Devona Williams, chairwoman of the board of trustees at Delaware State University, as they shared their takes on the tragic police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the ensuing riots. Yet when it was Biden's turn to speak, he also snuck in an outrageous claim about his and President Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

"If we had shut down a month earlier, we'd have probably another 45-60,000 people would be alive instead of dead," Biden told the community leaders. "Because he didn't listen to - I'm going to say something outrageous - he didn't listen to guys like me back in January saying we have a problem."

The Trump campaign, and several others, quickly and easily fact checked Biden. 

Others wondered, if Biden was so adamant about closing the country to protect Americans from the virus, then why was he still holding campaign rallies in March, while his advisor Symone Sanders was urging voters to go to the polls in person.

Biden has some nerve claiming he's been the all-wise voice of reason during this pandemic. Wasn't it he who condemned President Trump's ban on travel to and from China back in January as "racist" and "xenophobic?" Yes it was, before he backtracked and admitted the president's travel ban was actually a good idea after all. 

