Biden Makes Outrageous Claim About COVID Pandemic in Delaware Church

Former Vice President Joe Biden met with several black community leaders at the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday. Biden was there to listen to guests such as State Senator Darius Brown and Devona Williams, chairwoman of the board of trustees at Delaware State University, as they shared their takes on the tragic police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the ensuing riots. Yet when it was Biden's turn to speak, he also snuck in an outrageous claim about his and President Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

"If we had shut down a month earlier, we'd have probably another 45-60,000 people would be alive instead of dead," Biden told the community leaders. "Because he didn't listen to - I'm going to say something outrageous - he didn't listen to guys like me back in January saying we have a problem."

Joe Biden just lied to a church full of black community leaders about 'his' coronavirus recommendations in January. Says 45-60 thousand people would be alive today if President Trump listened to him. pic.twitter.com/MZeB6ducyy — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 1, 2020

The Trump campaign, and several others, quickly and easily fact checked Biden.

This is a gigantic lie told by Joe Biden.



He DID NOT call for a nationwide lockdown in January in response to the coronavirus.



If that were true, why did he keep holding campaign rallies into the 2nd week of March?



He can’t be allowed to revise history.pic.twitter.com/jitSxuiu46 — Tim Murtaugh - Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) June 1, 2020

Others wondered, if Biden was so adamant about closing the country to protect Americans from the virus, then why was he still holding campaign rallies in March, while his advisor Symone Sanders was urging voters to go to the polls in person.

One of the biggest issues with this Biden lie is the video of Symone Sanders in *mid-March* urging voters to vote in person in Ohio.



She even lied about guidance, saying the CDC said it was safe (they had limited gatherings) and saying Gov DeWine said it was safe. (He did not) https://t.co/R9UfauRcYO — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 1, 2020

Biden has some nerve claiming he's been the all-wise voice of reason during this pandemic. Wasn't it he who condemned President Trump's ban on travel to and from China back in January as "racist" and "xenophobic?" Yes it was, before he backtracked and admitted the president's travel ban was actually a good idea after all.