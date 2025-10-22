SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Karine Jean-Pierre Decided to Pick a Fight With Karoline Leavitt. Terrible Mistake, Lady.
Illegal Immigrant Facing Prison After Ramming His Car Into Law Enforcement Vehicles
After Years of Calling Everyone Else Hitler, Democrats Suddenly Excuse Their Candidate’s N...
Scott Jennings Nails It Once Again With His Explanation for Why Democrats Won't...
Amy Klobuchar Accidentally Proves Obamacare Is a Failure With Her Latest 'Victim' Story
Democrats Take Their War on ICE Agents to the Next Level
VIP
Brady President Now Has Issue With Guns for Law Enforcement
Platner's Tattoo Exposes Dems Badly
VIP
Glock Is Changing Its Design, but It Never Should Have Needed To
Trump Wants $230 Million in Restitution for FBI Raid and Russia Investigation
VIP
Dublin Descends Into Chaos After Migrant Sexually Assaults 10-Year-Old Girl
He Lost a Bar Fight to Seven Ladyboys...Then Decided to Assassinate a Healthcare...
Harry Sisson Short-Circuits When Presented With Evidence of Democrats Calling Trump Hitler
Tipsheet

This Democratic Lawmaker Just Admitted How They Feel About Those Affected by the Government Shutdown

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 22, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

Rep. Katherine Clark, the Democratic Whip from Massachusetts, sat down with Fox News’ Chad Pergram last week to discuss the ongoing government shutdown, which has entered its 22nd day.

Advertisement

During the interview, Clark portrayed her party’s refusal to reopen the government as a brave crusade to stand up for Americans who are struggling with healthcare and other issues. She noted that “the fear over rising costs, the fear that people who are working hard but not able to make it, is driving support for the Democratic position.” She further accused Republicans of allowing health costs to surge while favoring tax breaks for corporations.

Clark acknowledged the plight of federal workers who are either furloughed or working without pay and slammed Republican leadership for supposedly not coming to the negotiating table. But this is also when she said the quiet part out loud.

“Shutdowns are terrible and of course there will be, you know, families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility very seriously,” the lawmaker said. “But it is one of the few leverage items we have. It is an inflection point in this budget process where we have tried to get the Republicans to meet with us and prioritize the American people.” 

That’s right, folks. Clark and her fellow Democrats view the suffering of federal workers and their families as “leverage” to be used against their political opponents.

Recommended

Harry Sisson Short-Circuits When Presented With Evidence of Democrats Calling Trump Hitler Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Clark also slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) for refusing to swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grajalva (D-AZ), saying it is “pretty darn outrageous that she was elected over three weeks ago and is not sworn in.”

As Clark suggested, Democrats are holding up government funding because they want to ensure that Obamacare subsidies remain in place. They are also demanding that Congress reverse cuts to Medicaid that were enacted under the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

But despite what they claim, Democrats are clearly trying to use those who are being harmed by their stubbornness to tug at the media’s heartstrings, which shows just how little they care about their constituents.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE MEDICAID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harry Sisson Short-Circuits When Presented With Evidence of Democrats Calling Trump Hitler Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Nails It Once Again With His Explanation for Why Democrats Won't End the Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Karine Jean-Pierre Decided to Pick a Fight With Karoline Leavitt. Terrible Mistake, Lady. Matt Vespa
He Lost a Bar Fight to Seven Ladyboys...Then Decided to Assassinate a Healthcare CEO Dmitri Bolt
Guess Which Republican Wants His Senate Seat Back Jeff Charles
After Years of Calling Everyone Else Hitler, Democrats Suddenly Excuse Their Candidate’s Nazi Tattoo Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Harry Sisson Short-Circuits When Presented With Evidence of Democrats Calling Trump Hitler Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement