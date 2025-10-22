This Democratic Lawmaker Just Admitted How They Feel About Those Affected by the Government Shutdown

Rep. Katherine Clark, the Democratic Whip from Massachusetts, sat down with Fox News’ Chad Pergram last week to discuss the ongoing government shutdown, which has entered its 22nd day.

Advertisement

During the interview, Clark portrayed her party’s refusal to reopen the government as a brave crusade to stand up for Americans who are struggling with healthcare and other issues. She noted that “the fear over rising costs, the fear that people who are working hard but not able to make it, is driving support for the Democratic position.” She further accused Republicans of allowing health costs to surge while favoring tax breaks for corporations.

Clark acknowledged the plight of federal workers who are either furloughed or working without pay and slammed Republican leadership for supposedly not coming to the negotiating table. But this is also when she said the quiet part out loud.

“Shutdowns are terrible and of course there will be, you know, families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility very seriously,” the lawmaker said. “But it is one of the few leverage items we have. It is an inflection point in this budget process where we have tried to get the Republicans to meet with us and prioritize the American people.”

That’s right, folks. Clark and her fellow Democrats view the suffering of federal workers and their families as “leverage” to be used against their political opponents.

🚨 @WhipKClark, the number two House Democrat, on the Democrat Shutdown: "Of course there will be families that are going to suffer... but it is one of the few leverage times we have."



These people are SICK! pic.twitter.com/7MRHsmGMGx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2025

The facts about the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/Yhd8uMyHuf — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) October 21, 2025

Clark also slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) for refusing to swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grajalva (D-AZ), saying it is “pretty darn outrageous that she was elected over three weeks ago and is not sworn in.”

As Clark suggested, Democrats are holding up government funding because they want to ensure that Obamacare subsidies remain in place. They are also demanding that Congress reverse cuts to Medicaid that were enacted under the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

But despite what they claim, Democrats are clearly trying to use those who are being harmed by their stubbornness to tug at the media’s heartstrings, which shows just how little they care about their constituents.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.