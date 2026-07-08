Trump Wants to 'Just Finish the Job' in Iran

President Donald Trump said “everything’s gone” in Iran as he floated the possibility of more strikes against the nation on Wednesday night, as the president explained that he's the "number one on the kill list for Iran."

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“They’re not doing a service to the people. And I’m not sure I want to make a deal with them […] Let’s just finish the job,” he said, referring to the negotiators in the post-NATO summit news conference in Turkey as “a little loco” and “scum.”

President Trump is DONE playing games with Iran:



"I'm not sure I want to make a deal with them [...] Let's just finish the job." pic.twitter.com/b8SU8qsvHV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2026

He called the war a “tremendous success” and stressed that “they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

When asked by the New York Times on why his opinion of Iranian negotiators has shifted in recent weeks, he said he “got to know them.”

Trump says Iran may try to kill him, warning: “I may be gone too, because I’m their number one target.” pic.twitter.com/cbf3IT7BO5 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 8, 2026

“They have no military left. Their Air Force is gone […] their radar is gone,” he said.

“What we did should have been done 47 years ago,” he continued.

On the assassination comments, he was asked about security concerns regarding the Iranians taking direct action against him, as speculation swirled about why the old Air Force One was being used to fly back from Europe instead of the new plane.

"We have it going to Europe, to a couple of bases [...] so the soldiers can see it. It's truly magnificent," he added.

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Earlier on Wednesday, the president said he believes that the ceasefire is scrapped, as Iran continued to strike cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. responded with strikes against the country.

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