Trump Wants to 'Just Finish the Job' in Iran

Texas Hospital Caught Running Billboards in Mexico Selling Birth Tourism Services
Texas Hospital Caught Running Billboards in Mexico Selling Birth Tourism Services
Even the New York Times Wants Accused Rapist Graham Platner Off the Ballot
Even the New York Times Wants Accused Rapist Graham Platner Off the Ballot
Prosecutors Drop Surveillance Video, DNA Evidence in Tyler Robinson Hearing
Prosecutors Drop Surveillance Video, DNA Evidence in Tyler Robinson Hearing
Women's Pool Player Files Discrimination Case After 'Trans' Objections Got Her Barred From Competitions
Women's Pool Player Files Discrimination Case After 'Trans' Objections Got Her Barred From...
Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice
Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage...
The Platner Campaign Fires Back at Maine Democrats As Their Senate Hopes Crumble
The Platner Campaign Fires Back at Maine Democrats As Their Senate Hopes Crumble
Brandon Gill Hammers Home Why the Democrats Dumped Graham Platner
Brandon Gill Hammers Home Why the Democrats Dumped Graham Platner
Here's What the Maine Democrats Had to Say About the Graham Platner Debacle
Here's What the Maine Democrats Had to Say About the Graham Platner Debacle
There Was a String of Security Failures at Utah Valley University That Led to the Death of Charlie Kirk
There Was a String of Security Failures at Utah Valley University That Led...
President Trump Just Put the Naval Blockade of Iran Back on the Table
President Trump Just Put the Naval Blockade of Iran Back on the Table
House Republicans Demand WNBA Answer for Failures to Protect Caitlin Clark
House Republicans Demand WNBA Answer for Failures to Protect Caitlin Clark
Trump Admin Opens Sweeping H-1B Visa Fraud Investigation
Trump Admin Opens Sweeping H-1B Visa Fraud Investigation
This City Employee Hired a Repeat Child Sex Offender Because of Its Background Check Policy
This City Employee Hired a Repeat Child Sex Offender Because of Its Background...
Beshear Asks for More Information on McConnell's Health
Beshear Asks for More Information on McConnell's Health
Tipsheet

Trump Wants to 'Just Finish the Job' in Iran

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 08, 2026 12:38 PM
Trump Wants to 'Just Finish the Job' in Iran
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump said “everything’s gone” in Iran as he floated the possibility of more strikes against the nation on Wednesday night, as the president explained that he's the "number one on the kill list for Iran."

Advertisement

“They’re not doing a service to the people. And I’m not sure I want to make a deal with them […] Let’s just finish the job,” he said, referring to the negotiators in the post-NATO summit news conference in Turkey as “a little loco” and “scum.”

He called the war a “tremendous success” and stressed that “they will never have a nuclear weapon.”

When asked by the New York Times on why his opinion of Iranian negotiators has shifted in recent weeks, he said he “got to know them.”

“They have no military left. Their Air Force is gone […] their radar is gone,” he said. 

Recommended

Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
Advertisement

“What we did should have been done 47 years ago,” he continued. 

On the assassination comments, he was asked about security concerns regarding the Iranians taking direct action against him, as speculation swirled about why the old Air Force One was being used to fly back from Europe instead of the new plane. 

"We have it going to Europe, to a couple of bases [...] so the soldiers can see it. It's truly magnificent," he added. 

 

Earlier on Wednesday, the president said he believes that the ceasefire is scrapped, as Iran continued to strike cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and the U.S. responded with strikes against the country. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
NYC Leaders Just Voted to Give Themselves a Massive Pay Raise Amy Curtis
The Platner Campaign Fires Back at Maine Democrats As Their Senate Hopes Crumble Amy Curtis
Prosecutors Drop Surveillance Video, DNA Evidence in Tyler Robinson Hearing Jeff Charles
Brandon Gill Hammers Home Why the Democrats Dumped Graham Platner Amy Curtis
Spoiled Socialists John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Disgraced Former Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Was Sentenced Today, and It's a Miscarriage of Justice Amy Curtis
Advertisement