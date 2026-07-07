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Tipsheet

Bernie Sanders Hammers the Last Nail in Platner's Campaign Coffin

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 07, 2026 12:42 PM
Bernie Sanders Hammers the Last Nail in Platner's Campaign Coffin
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) asked Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner to step aside after a sexual assault allegation.

"I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside," Sanders posted to X on Tuesday.

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Following the Politico report outlining the allegation by Platner’s ex-girlfriend, Jenny Racicot, Platner has faced a wide range of calls to exit the race from former allies, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA). The deadline for him to drop out without remaining on the general election ballot would be Monday, but a time before then would allow for Maine Democratic leaders to choose a new nominee. 

Sanders was one of Platner’s top supporters, and he is widely considered one of the driving leaders in the United States for the left-wing populist movement.

Platner denied the allegations in video posted to social media on Monday, but said that he was evaluating what would come next for his scandal-ridden campaign. 

The controversy was far from the first for the Maine Democrat, who’s faced concerns about a Nazi symbol tattoo, old Reddit posts, and abusive relationship allegations.

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If he opted to stay in the race, he would do so without much outside financial support, as Senate Majority PAC spokesperson Lauren French said they would be “redirecting resources away from the Maine Senate race.” 

As of now, the Democrat is slated to face off against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is what’s labeled a “toss-up” election by the Cook Political Report. 

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