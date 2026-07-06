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Tipsheet

Ted Cruz On the Supreme Court? Trump Reveals Why He Would Think About It

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 06, 2026 10:37 AM
Ted Cruz On the Supreme Court? Trump Reveals Why He Would Think About It
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Donald Trump quipped about the possibility of appointing Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to the Supreme Court if the opportunity ever emerged.

The president’s comments come as the Supreme Court’s term just ended with mixed results for the Trump administration’s agenda, including a ruling against a move to limit the scope of birthright citizenship. 

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Trump said that “he’s the only one I can think of that would get 100 votes.”

“All Republicans will vote for him, all Democrats will vote for him, because they want to get him the hell out of the Senate.

“If I was having a hard time with getting the votes, I would appoint Ted Cruz, I would get 100% – a guarantee,” he added. 

Cruz is an attorney who previously served as the Solicitor General of Texas years before he became a senator. He was in the Oval Office alongside the president and many business leaders on Monday morning to celebrate the launch of Trump Accounts, which each had $1,000 deposited in them over the weekend, Townhall reported. 

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After the court’s term ended last week, an NPR report was retracted after saying that Justice Samuel Alito would be retiring.

Alito has been on the court since 2006, as he was nominated by then-President George W. Bush. As for Trump, he’s had three nominees on the court – Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

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