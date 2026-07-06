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Trump Accounts Launch With Historic Stock Market Move

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 06, 2026 9:56 AM
Trump Accounts Launch With Historic Stock Market Move
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Trump Accounts had their first active day on Monday morning, and it was celebrated at the White House with a first-of-its-kind joint opening bell-ringing of the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ in the Oval Office.

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"With the ringing of the opening bell for the stock market, those accounts will now begin to grow right along with our booming economy,” President Donald Trump said, noting that on Saturday the “Administration deposited one-time seed contributions of $1,000 each into the Trump Accounts of over 500,000 American children, and millions more will be getting additional contributions from generous donors.” 

The accounts were part of the “One Big Beautiful Act” passed last July, and will include $1,000 for every baby born between the start of 2025 through the end of 2028. 

In addition, some children 10 and under will be able to get $250 added into the accounts as part of a private donation from Michael and Susan Dell, as Michael Dell is the founder of Dell Technologies. 

"Today, every newborn American child will start their life with $1,000 invested in America’s greatest companies, compounding for the future,” Michael Dell said Monday. 

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“But Susan and I didn’t want the children that were born just before to be completely left out, so we are contributing $6.25 billion —$250 to 25 million eligible American children—born between 2016 and 2024, invested in America’s greatest companies for their future; for their tuition, for down payments, for start-up capital for a business. And to every business leader out there who hasn’t already joined us, please join us,” he added. 

Proponents of the investment accounts argue this an opportunity to make a generational impact, especially for lower income families.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent referred to the accounts launching as a “historic occasion,” noting roughly 6 million have accounts already.

"The American Dream belongs to every child, and today we are equipping the next generation with the right to claim their rightful share of it,” Bessent said. 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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