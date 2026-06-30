Trump Just Made a Huge Announcement About the GOP Midterm Convention

The Republican National Committee will be holding a midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, on Sept. 9-10.

President Donald Trump announced that the convention, as the possibility of one had circulated for months to energize voters and the party ahead of the November election.

Advertisement

“BIG NEWS! For the first time ever, the Republican Party will hold a MIDTERM CONVENTION. It will be in Dallas, Texas — One of my favorite places in the World. It will be fantastic! It has never been done before, and will be a truly Historic Event,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday night.

The president noted that the convention will focus on issues including taxes, border security and “REAL AFFORDABILITY.” The convention’s messaging could provide major insights into ground-level communications on the campaign trail to voters.

“Oil Prices are dropping sharply, even as we Denuclearize Iran. We are delivering on the promises that politicians talked about for decades, but never got done,” he said.

“At the Event, we will have hardworking Americans, our Great Innovators, Entrepreneurs, Manufacturers, First Responders, and Job Creators who are powering our Nation's Golden Age, and proving that America's best days are still ahead of us. We will also have lots of Great Entertainment — It will be a RALLY like none other!” the president continued.

The convention comes as the election cycle will be critical in determining the direction of the second half of Trump’s term in office. Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in both chambers of Congress.

Although there are close House races nationwide, key Senate races include ones in Maine, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Michigan. The Senate race in Texas has also been a major focus, as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico are vying for the seat following Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) primary ouster.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.