Trump Asks Congressional Republicans to 'Unify' As 'Save America Act' Fight Intensifies

President Donald Trump wants to get the House back in motion, as some Republicans wanted to pause action in the lower chamber in protest of the SAVE America Act not getting passed in the Senate.

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While the act is considered an extremely high legislative priority of the president, he expressed the need for a cohesive Republican Party following a meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday afternoon. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and other lawmakers had intended not to vote on any rules to keep the House from voting on any legislation.

“House Republicans should unify, and stop voting down ‘Rules’ or, threatening to do so,” he posted to Truth Social.

“Giving power to the Radical Left Dumocrats in the House to control what goes up for a Vote will make our outcomes worse, not better. No more grandstanding, please! They are the Dumocrats, and we can’t let them WIN! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Following the president’s post, the Florida congresswoman posted to X that the “amendment to attach the SAVE America Act to the [National Defense Authorization Act] was filed last week and is now sitting in the Rules Committee.”

“This is how to get my vote on a rule. But I am one of MANY,” she added.

The House of Representatives cancelled its votes scheduled for Friday as some Republicans opposed all votes until the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act passes. Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and others vowed to oppose all floor action until the… — Common Sense with Chad Law (@chadparkerlaw) June 25, 2026

Votes were scrapped in the House for Friday over the dispute. Townhall reported earlier on Thursday that House Freedom Caucus members are among those frustrated with the Senate’s hesitancy to pass the federal elections bill, which already made it out of the lower chamber.

“The Senate sucks. I’m just going to come out and say it - they suck. This is not hard!” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) said at a news conference.

President Trump after today's Oval Office meeting with Speaker Johnson told House Republicans to "unify, and stop voting down 'Rules' or, threatening to do so...No more grandstanding, please!" Luna, who has been opposing any House floor work due Senate inaction on SAVE America… pic.twitter.com/9BNc6MPnm0 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 25, 2026

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