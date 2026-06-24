Trump Makes Major Move to Push for SAVE America Act

President Donald Trump canceled the Capitol Hill signing ceremony Wednesday for a bipartisan housing bill, and he asked for the SAVE America Act to be passed first.

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The SAVE America Act is largely considered the top legislative priority for the president, and it primarily would require documentary proof of citizenship at the time of voter registration for federal elections. The act has already passed the House, but it continues to face backlash in the Senate from Democrats and a small number of Republicans.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

Shortly before the cancellation, Trump criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who was one of the leaders for the "21st Century Road to Housing Act," while also calling on hesitant Republicans to back the elections bill.

"The Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren centric housing bill, which is of minor importance compared to lower interest rates, and even FISA, pales in comparison to passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. That is what Americans, both Dumocrats, Republicans, and everyone else, care about," he posted.

"Get the bad Republicans to approve it or, better yet, Terminate the Filibuster and approve it, AND EVERYTHING ELSE REPUBLICANS HAVE EVER DREAMED OF. The Dumocrats will do it in hour one, 100%. Republicans will feel very stupid if they don’t do it first. I’ll be watching with tears in my eyes!!!" the president added.

The housing bill, if signed into law, would make numerous regulatory reforms with the ultimate goal of making costs more affordable.

“With final passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, Congress is paving a path back to homeownership for American families who have been locked out for far too long," Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This transformational legislation will help address the housing affordability problem, reduce regulations so builders can build, limit institutional investing in the housing market, and bring the American Dream back into reach for millions of young and working families,” Johnson added.

The president is scheduled to meet with Republican senators on Capitol Hill for lunch on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

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