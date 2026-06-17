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Tipsheet

Mamdani 2.0? DSA-Backed Democrat Leads Race As Trump Floats Total Takeover

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 17, 2026 9:00 AM
Mamdani 2.0? DSA-Backed Democrat Leads Race As Trump Floats Total Takeover
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democratic socialist-backed Janeese Lewis George is leading the Democratic mayoral primary in Washington, D.C. as of Wednesday morning, which leads to more questions about whether President Donald Trump will push for a full federal takeover of the district.

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The district uses ranked choice voting, and Lewis George could avoid a second round if she continues to hold or grow her lead of just under 53%. However, it would go to another round if her lead slips, and former councilman Kenyan McDuffie is currently in second place with just under 37% of the vote. 

“If there was any doubt, let it be laid to rest. It is the people of D.C. who elect the mayor of D.C.,” Lewis George told supporters Tuesday night. Her apparent success comes just months after far-left Mayor Zohran Mamdani was elected in New York City.

McDuffie stressed to his supporters that “the reality is, it’s gonna be a while before we know the results of this election” because of the city’s voting process. 

When asked about Lewis George last week, Trump floated exercising more control over the city. The president already had a brief takeover of the local police department last year to crackdown on crime, as National Guard troops still patrol the streets of the city. 

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“Well, I wouldn’t like it. And maybe we take back Washington and run it on a federal basis. We won’t put up with it. We’re not gonna lose our businesses. By the way, Washington is now a safe, beautiful place,” Trump said, Townhall previously reported.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, who’s leaving office after over a decade, has worked with the Trump administration on some issues while also being critical at times. 

"Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C.," Trump said of Bowser in D.C. last September.

 

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