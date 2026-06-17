Mamdani 2.0? DSA-Backed Democrat Leads Race As Trump Floats Total Takeover

Democratic socialist-backed Janeese Lewis George is leading the Democratic mayoral primary in Washington, D.C. as of Wednesday morning, which leads to more questions about whether President Donald Trump will push for a full federal takeover of the district.

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The district uses ranked choice voting, and Lewis George could avoid a second round if she continues to hold or grow her lead of just under 53%. However, it would go to another round if her lead slips, and former councilman Kenyan McDuffie is currently in second place with just under 37% of the vote.

“If there was any doubt, let it be laid to rest. It is the people of D.C. who elect the mayor of D.C.,” Lewis George told supporters Tuesday night. Her apparent success comes just months after far-left Mayor Zohran Mamdani was elected in New York City.

Washington DC mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George made a veiled reference to President Trump on election night, speaking to supporters.

Election latest: https://t.co/h07rh2RhX8 pic.twitter.com/kV9Hw9atJn — WUSA9 (@wusa9) June 17, 2026

McDuffie stressed to his supporters that “the reality is, it’s gonna be a while before we know the results of this election” because of the city’s voting process.

When asked about Lewis George last week, Trump floated exercising more control over the city. The president already had a brief takeover of the local police department last year to crackdown on crime, as National Guard troops still patrol the streets of the city.

Kenyan McDuffie is speaking at his election night party in DC. There are still no results in as he talks to the crowd at The Park at 14th. pic.twitter.com/oo0nuOKjNA — Tom Roussey (@tomroussey7news) June 17, 2026

“Well, I wouldn’t like it. And maybe we take back Washington and run it on a federal basis. We won’t put up with it. We’re not gonna lose our businesses. By the way, Washington is now a safe, beautiful place,” Trump said, Townhall previously reported.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, who’s leaving office after over a decade, has worked with the Trump administration on some issues while also being critical at times.

"Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C.," Trump said of Bowser in D.C. last September.

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