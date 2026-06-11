Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet
Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet
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Tipsheet

Here's When Trump Plans to Strike Iran Next

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 11, 2026 9:40 AM
Here's When Trump Plans to Strike Iran Next
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump plans to conduct more strikes on Iran on Thursday night.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday morning.

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“At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he continued. 

Kharg Island plays a significant role in Iran's oil industry, which could have a major impact to the country's economy. 

The United States struck Iran on Tuesday and Wednesday night as the two countries have yet to reach a deal, as Trump seeks an assurance that the Middle Eastern nation will not pursue building a nuclear weapon.

Trump noted on Wednesday that the U.S. military was operating a “secret mission” that led to “more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market.”

“Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added in the post.

The president is also considering strikes on Iranian infrastructure, which Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has opposed.

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DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN
“Critical infrastructures are the lifeblood of the people. Threats to target them—from transportation networks to the electricity and water industries—are not a show of strength but a sign of desperation in the face of a nation's will,” he posted to X. “Iran, relying on the knowledge and capabilities of its specialists, national unity, and solidarity, will stand firm against any pressure or threat.”

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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