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Tipsheet

Trump Vows Response to Iran Shooting Down American Helicopter

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 09, 2026 12:55 PM
Trump Vows Response to Iran Shooting Down American Helicopter
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

President Donald Trump said that the United States will have to respond after an Army Apache Helicopter got shot down in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. 

The president said that Iran is responsible for the incident, and that the two pilots are “safe and uninjured.”

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“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted to Truth Social early Tuesday afternoon. 

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

Early Tuesday morning, the United States Central Command said that the helicopter was “patrolling regional waters” and the rescue took roughly two hours. 

“The cause of the incident is under investigation,” Central Command stated in the press release. 

“Rescue efforts were led by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, with support from U.S. Air Force and Navy units including U.S. 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59,” the statement continued. 

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Trump stressed over the weekend that he is pushing for a peace agreement with Iran, even after strikes between Iran and Israel in recent days.

“Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way,” the president posted early Monday morning. “The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

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