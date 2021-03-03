Immigration

New Poll Shows Where Americans Stand on Biden's Executive Orders

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
 @BronsonStocking
|
Posted: Mar 03, 2021 8:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Poll Shows Where Americans Stand on Biden's Executive Orders

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden didn't waste any time before signing executive orders rolling back Trump-era immigration policies, killing the Keystone XL pipeline, and allowing transgender athletes to "compete" in women's sports. Did the president expect these orders to sit well with the American people? 

Well, they didn't. A new poll conducted by Harvard University and Harris Insights and Analytics in February found a majority of Americans were unhappy with many of the president's orders. 

The poll found 55 percent of Americans disapproved of Biden's order requiring schools to allow biological boys who identify as girls into girls' sports and vice versa. The same percentage disapproved of the president's decision to reduce deportations of those illegally present in the United States who do not pose a national security threat.

When it comes to killing Keystone XL and the associated jobs, 53 percent of Americans disapproved of the president's decision. On the issue of repealing Trump's travel ban on countries like Somalia and Syria, 50 percent of Americans disapproved of Biden's executive order. 

Forty-seven percent disapproved of the president's decision to end construction on former President Trump's border wall. 

A sizeable majority, 64 percent, believed the Jan 6. riot at the U.S. Capitol was "being used by politicians to suppress legitimate political movements." The same percentage believed cancel culture "is a threat to our freedom." 

The poll surveyed 1,778 registered voters reflecting a nationally representative sample. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Mike Pence Has Some Serious Concerns About the 2020 Presidential Election
Bronson Stocking
Kamala Harris Should Talk to...Kamala Harris About That Dr. Seuss Tweet
Matt Vespa

Alabama's Transgender Bill Bound to Trigger a Meltdown with the Progressive Left
Matt Vespa
What the WSJ Editorial Board Totally Missed in Their Op-Ed About Trump
Matt Vespa
Investigation Declared into Palestinian Territories and Possible ‘War Crimes’
Connor McNulty
Staffing Company Executive Sentenced for Helping Company Hire Non-Citizens
VIP
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular