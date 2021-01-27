WATCH: Frustrated Parent Schools the School Board, 'You Should All Be Fired'

A parent in Virginia tore into school board officials during a recent public meeting. The father called the administrators cowards and warned the officials to figure out how to reopen schools quickly or risk being replaced by frustrated parents like himself.

"You're a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse to keep our schools closed," the man shouted. "You think you're some sort of martyrs because of the decisions you're making when the statistics do not lie that a vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus."

Guy wrote earlier about the Teachers' Union cutting the line to receive priority vaccination for COVID-19 while opposing plans to reopen schools. In parts of the country, schools have found a new impetus to reopen following a surge in adolescent suicides and other mental health crises. And despite data showing in-person learning is not a major spreader of COVID-19, unions continue to oppose plans to reopen classrooms.

"The garbage workers who pick up my freaking trash risk their lives every day, more than anyone in this school system," the father continued.

Chicago Teacher's Union's (CTU) Regional Vice President, Sarah Chambers, recently landed in hot water. Chambers -- who objected to plans to resume in-person learning, citing the possibility of COVID-19 transmission -- was caught vacationing in the Caribbean a short time later.

The father ended his epic rant by issuing a stark warning to school officials.

"Figure it out or get off the podium," the man said. "Because you know what? There are people like me and a line of other people out there who will gladly take your seat and figure it out! It's not a high bar. Raise the freaking bar!"



