John Kerry

John Kerry Should Lecture His Own Family About Carbon Emissions

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
 @BronsonStocking
|
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 11:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
John Kerry Should Lecture His Own Family About Carbon Emissions

Source: Democratic National Convention via AP

Failed presidential hopeful John Kerry is the U.S. Special Envoy for Climate, a newly made-up position in the Biden White House. Part of Kerry's new full-time job is to convince Americans about the need to take radical action to prevent a looming "climate crisis." But how successful can Kerry be at reducing climate emissions when he can't even convince his own family to give up the private jet? 

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records obtained by Fox News, Kerry's family appears to own a Gulfstream Aerospace jet. The jet is registered to a Flying Squirrel LLC, which has a listed address matching that of the Heinz Family Foundation. The name of the LLC was previously reported as Teresa Heinz-Kerry's private charter jet company, according to the report. 

(Via Fox News

According to FAA records, the jet's registration certificate was issued in July of 2005 and expires in October of 2023.

While it's unclear exactly how much Kerry benefited from his wife's company, private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights.

"We look forward to the anti-carbon lectures from a guy who travels the globe on private jets and luxury yachts," read a New York Post editorial last year.

During his 2004 presidential run, Kerry's campaign made 60 payments to his wife's charter jet company, totaling $273,171, the New York Post reported.

As late as 2013, his executive branch personnel financial disclosure showed Kerry owning "over $1,000,001" in assets for "Flying Squirrel LLC" through his wife.

When it comes to climate change, liberal hypocrisy is nothing new. 

For Joe Biden's inauguration, celebrity climate change activists took private jets to the nation's capital. 

It's a common theme with today's Democrats. There is one set of rules for them and another set of rules for everyone else. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why Four Democrats Are Suddenly Regretting Supporting Joe Biden
Beth Baumann
It Looks as Though Jill Biden Has Found Her Legislative Focus
Beth Baumann
Biden Commerce Secretary: Sorry Folks, We're Raising Taxes to Pay for Climate Policies
Katie Pavlich
Judge: Virginia's 'No Postmark' Rule Change for Ballots Violated the Law
Matt Vespa

Indian Tribe: Biden Just 'Attacked' Our Sovereignty
Beth Baumann
Justice Department Charges Twitter Troll Over Four-Year Old Meme About Hillary Clinton
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular