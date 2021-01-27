John Kerry Should Lecture His Own Family About Carbon Emissions

Failed presidential hopeful John Kerry is the U.S. Special Envoy for Climate, a newly made-up position in the Biden White House. Part of Kerry's new full-time job is to convince Americans about the need to take radical action to prevent a looming "climate crisis." But how successful can Kerry be at reducing climate emissions when he can't even convince his own family to give up the private jet?

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records obtained by Fox News, Kerry's family appears to own a Gulfstream Aerospace jet. The jet is registered to a Flying Squirrel LLC, which has a listed address matching that of the Heinz Family Foundation. The name of the LLC was previously reported as Teresa Heinz-Kerry's private charter jet company, according to the report.

(Via Fox News)

According to FAA records, the jet's registration certificate was issued in July of 2005 and expires in October of 2023. While it's unclear exactly how much Kerry benefited from his wife's company, private jets have been estimated to emit upward of 40 times as much carbon per passenger as commercial flights. "We look forward to the anti-carbon lectures from a guy who travels the globe on private jets and luxury yachts," read a New York Post editorial last year. During his 2004 presidential run, Kerry's campaign made 60 payments to his wife's charter jet company, totaling $273,171, the New York Post reported. As late as 2013, his executive branch personnel financial disclosure showed Kerry owning "over $1,000,001" in assets for "Flying Squirrel LLC" through his wife.

When it comes to climate change, liberal hypocrisy is nothing new.

For Joe Biden's inauguration, celebrity climate change activists took private jets to the nation's capital.

It's a common theme with today's Democrats. There is one set of rules for them and another set of rules for everyone else.