Seattle Sure Waited a Long Time to Implement This New Policy on Rioting

As you'll recall, leftists rioted in Seattle for months last year. Rioters attacked cops, set fires and vandalized nearly everything in their path. They even took over a neighborhood and declared it to be an "autonomous zone." In response to months of anarchy, Seattle Police came under fire for treating the protesters too rough and Democrats called to defund the police. Seattle's police chief resigned and Mayor Jenny Durkan announced she would not seek a second term. Good riddance Durkan, to you and your "summer of love."

About 600 rioters have been arrested since the mobs first formed in Seattle last spring, but the misdemeanors weren't prosecuted, according to Seattle's interim police Chief Adrian Diaz. Now, just days after Joe Biden's inauguration, a day in which rioters destroyed property in Seattle, vandalized a Democratic Party Office in Portland, and redirected their epithets toward the new president, the interim chief announced a stricter policy of prosecuting rioters who destroy property.

"They’ve been focused on lighting fires, they’ve been focused on, you know, breaking windows, and these are things we need to work on," Diaz said at a news conference on Saturday.

The stricter policy of enforcement was coordinated with Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes, according to the Seattle Times. Under the new policy that took effect on Saturday, rioters arrested for misdemeanors are more likely to be charged by prosecutors. Despite the chief saying he wanted the stricter policy months ago, Seattle is just now implementing it.

How lucky are these Democrats that as soon as they're in power police are finally allowed to get tough on rioters? That's almost as lucky as blue-state Democrats suddenly reversing course on the lockdowns.