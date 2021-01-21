Shocker: Trust in Media Reaches All Time Low

The liberal media has always been untrustworthy, but they really shot their credibility last year in their not-so-subtle support of the effort to remove President Trump from office. As a result, a new poll shows for the first time ever a majority of Americans no longer trust the media.

Axios reported data from Edelman's annual trust barometer showing fewer than half of Americans trust traditional media. Trust drops to just 27 percent in the case of social media.

According to Axios, 56 percent of Americans agree with the statement that "Journalists and reporters are purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations." Some 58 percent agree that "most news organizations are more concerned with supporting an ideology or political position than with informing the public." And when Edelman re-polled Americans following the November election, the numbers deteriorated further, with just 57 percent of Democrats and 18 percent of Republicans saying they trust the media.

The findings may surprise liberal activists masquerading as journalists at CNN, but should surprise no one who paid attention to how the media behaved last year.

A presidential nominee was allowed to hide in his basement during an election year and largely avoid the campaign trail. In the rare event that Joe Biden took questions from so-called reporters, the questions appeared to be planted or designed in such a way to really be an attack on President Trump.

Bombshell news about the Biden family raking in millions of dollars overseas broke shortly before the election. Social media censored the news and the traditional media dismissed it as "Russian disinformation." It wasn't. Social media has been banning conservative voices and, with just days remaining in his term, the president of the United States.

There was also lie after lie built upon anonymous sources that never should have made it into mainstream reporting. But it was all hands on deck to take out Trump, and the media sacrificed a good deal of the little trustworthiness it had remaining in the process.

The scariest part of the Axios report is its pointing to CEOs of corporations as the remedy to the problem.

"CEOs have long put themselves forward as the people able to upgrade America's physical infrastructure," the report states. "Now it's time for them to use the trust they've built up to help rebuild our civic infrastructure."

Sounds like a call for CEOs to further embrace cancel culture in order to ban and censor news that doesn't fit the liberal narrative. The Axios report even describes CEOs as "the fourth branch of government," a description more fitting of the media. At least it used to be.

Despite tilting the scales in favor of Joe Biden, the media has been losing power as more Americans realize that much of the news is full of activism and propaganda. Now the media wants its power back, and its plan to get the power back is to cancel the competition.