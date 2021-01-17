WATCH: Former Facebook Exec Shares Orwellian Plan to Purge Conservatives

Facebook's former chief security officer, Alex Stamos, told CNN's Brian Stelter on Sunday that something must be done to stop conservative speech from reaching tens of millions of Americans.

"People have so much choice now," Stamos complained. "They can choose what their news sources are. They can choose what influencers they want to follow, and they can try to seal out anything that helps them question that."

Leftists don't like competition. If they could have one ministry of truth, like the one AOC is pushing, controlling the narrative would be so much easier.

Stamos then called for conservative voices to be purged from social media the same way in which ISIS propaganda was removed from the internet.

"I think we need to do a couple of things," Stamos continued. "One, there needs to be intentional work by the social media companies, collaborating together to work on violent extremism the same way they worked on ISIS."

Stamos recalled how Facebook and other big social media companies worked with the government to ban ISIS, saying the same approach must be taken with conservatives.

"And second, we have to turn down the capability of these conservative influencers to reach these huge audiences," Stamos continued. "There are people on YouTube, for example, that have a larger audience than daytime CNN and they are extremely radical in pushing extremely radical views."

So what? Where in the Constitution does it say most Americans must listen to fake news CNN? The final part of his Orwellian plan includes forcing cable providers to remove OANN and Newsmax from their programming.

"And then we're going to have to figure out the OANN and Newsmax problem," said the totalitarian. "These companies have freedom of speech but I'm not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and such to be bringing them into tens of millions of homes. Allowing people to seek out information if they really want to but not pushing it into their faces I think is where we are going to have to go here."

Of course, if no one can watch a news channel it won't be in business very long, which is the point. Besides, Google is already working on making sure you can't find the information. Leftists don't mind conservative speech, so long as no one listens to it.