Liz Cheney Receives Primary Challenge Following Impeachment Vote

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
 @BronsonStocking
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A Wyoming state senator filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday to mount a primary run against incumbent GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. 

A statement of candidacy shows Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard (R) is seeking to become Wyoming's at-large House representative. Incumbent Liz Cheney ticked off Republicans in her state last week by joining House Democrats to impeach President Trump just days before the end of the Trump administration. 

Bouchard released a statement on Wednesday announcing his run for Congress and denouncing Liz Cheney as being "out of touch." 

"Wyoming was President Trump’s best state both times he ran," Bouchard said in a statement. "That’s because Wyoming voters are strong conservatives who want our leaders to stand up for America, defend our freedoms, fight for our way of life and always put working people first as President Trump did. Liz Cheney’s long-time opposition to President Trump and her most recent vote for Impeachment shows just how out-of-touch she is with Wyoming. Wyoming taxpayers need a voice in Congress who will stand up to Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, and not give them cover. That’s why I’m running for Congress."

Liz Cheney also chairs the House GOP Conference, where more than half the members have committed to voting and removing Cheney from the chair. 

The state GOP chastised Cheney for her vote on Trump's second impeachment. The state party called Cheney's vote a "true travesty for Wyoming and the country" and blasted the representative for "aligning herself with leftists." 

The Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, unanimously censured Cheney following her vote to impeach then-President Trump. The committee also demanded Cheney appear before the group in order to explain herself. 

