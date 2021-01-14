Wyoming GOP Blasts Liz Cheney for 'Aligning Herself with Leftists'

It seems Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has ticked off Republicans in her state. The at-large representative voted with Democrats to impeach President Trump following last week's riot at the Capitol.

The FBI is only beginning its investigation of last week's riot, but the lack of findings didn't stop Liz Cheney from joining House Democrats to hold the president responsible for the violence.

Following Cheney's vote to impeach the president, the Wyoming Republican Party said in a statement that never before has the state party seen "this type of an outcry from our fellow Republicans." According to the party, "the anger and frustration" is "palpable in the comments" they have received.

"Our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time. The consensus is clear that those who are reaching out to the Party vehemently disagree with Representative Cheney’s decision and actions," the statement reads.

The party said they believe it's important for elected officials to respect and represent their constituents and called Cheney's vote to impeach Trump a "true travesty for Wyoming and the country."

In an effort to share just some of the overwhelming feedback with Cheney, the party summarized some of the comments they received from angry Republicans in the state: Cheney denied President Trump due process, she judged "evidence" before it was presented and available, she ignored 70 percent of Wyoming voters who voted to re-elect Trump, and put the interests of beltway conservatives ahead of her constituents.

Cheney ignored Trump's comments asking his supporters to protest "peacefully," she sided with Democrats who egged on leftists rioters for months last year, aligned herself with leftists skewing facts about the Capitol riot, allowed herself to be used by Democrats to smear the entire conservative movement, and allowed another impeachment circus to distract Congress from representing the interests truly important to the people of Wyoming.

Nine other GOP representatives followed Cheney's lead in voting to impeach the president a second time. The lone article of impeachment is not expected to be taken up by the Senate until sometime after Joe Biden's inauguration. It's unlikely enough Republicans in the Senate will join Democrats to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to convict the president, which would render Trump ineligible for a second term.

Congressional Republicans have called on Cheney to step down as House GOP Conference Chair.